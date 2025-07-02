  • home icon
Big Ten powerhouse predicted to steal elite WR Boobie Feaster amid chase from LSU and Alabama ahead of announcement

By Farouk Yusuf
Published Jul 02, 2025 23:03 GMT
Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the USC Trojans 49-35 to win a NCAA football game. - Source: Getty
Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the USC Trojans 49-35 to win a NCAA football game. - Source: Getty

USC is bound to continue its streak on the recruiting trail in July. The Trojans have surprised many with their recruiting effort in the 2026 cycle, and they are showing no sign of stopping.

According to a prediction from Rivals' Sam Spiegelman and Steve Wiltfong on Wednesday, Lincoln Riley's program is projected to land five-star prospect Boobie Feaster. The wide receiver from DeSoto, Texas, is the No. 45 prospect in the class and the No. 5 player in his position, according to On3.

Feaster was originally a five-star prospect in the Class of 2027. However, he reclassified in February, joining the list of top prospects who reclassified from 2027 to the 2026 class, signaling his readiness to enter college football ahead of schedule.

Should Boobie Feaster commit to USC, he will become the program's fifth wide receiver commit in the Class of 2026, joining Trent Mosley, Luc Weaver, Roderick Tezeno and Ja’Myron Baker. He will also become the highest-rated among the group across all recruiting websites.

Feaster is, however, being chased by a host of other prominent college football programs. The likes of Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama are still believed to be in the race, despite having less chance of securing him compared to USC.

USC Class of 2026 outlook so far

USC has been largely impressive on the recruiting trail in the Class of 2026 as the program looks to return to the pinnacle of college football. The Trojans have maintained their position as the No. 1 team in the recruiting ranking across multiple outlets over the past months.

Lincoln Riley and his staff have already secured the commitment of 30 prospects in the class and are working to receive the pledge of a host of others. One thing USC has done pretty well in the 2026 cycle is keeping the best talent in California inside the state.

Here's a look at the program's 30 commits so far:

  1. Mark Bowman, TE, California
  2. Elbert Hill, CB, Ohio
  3. Keenyi Pepe, OT, Florida
  4. Luke Wafle, EDGE, New Jersey
  5. Simote Katoanga, EDGE, California
  6. Brandon Lockhart, CB, California
  7. Jonas Williams, QB, Illinois
  8. Jaimeon Winfield, DL, Texas
  9. Talanoa Ili, LB, Hawaii
  10. Tomuhini Topui, DL, California
  11. Shahn Aiston, RB, Ohio
  12. Deshonne Redeaux, RB, California
  13. Braeden Jones, DL, Illinois
  14. Trent Mosley, WR, California
  15. Esun Tafa, IOL, Utah
  16. Vlad Dyakonov, OT, California
  17. Peyton Dyer, CB, Georgia
  18. Luc Weaver, WR, California
  19. Roderick Tezeno, WR, Louisiana
  20. Shaun Scott, EDGE, California
  21. Kannon Smith, IOL, Colorado
  22. Joshua Holland, ATH, California
  23. Madden Riordan, S, California
  24. Ja’Myron Baker, WR, California
  25. Jake Johnson, DL, Texas
  26. Andrew Williams, EDGE, California
  27. Chase Deniz, OT, California
  28. John Fifita, IOL, California
  29. Malik Brooks, DL, California
  30. Taylor Johnson, LB, California
Edited by Ribin Peter
