Big Ten powerhouse predicted to steal elite WR Boobie Feaster amid chase from LSU and Alabama ahead of announcement

USC is bound to continue its streak on the recruiting trail in July. The Trojans have surprised many with their recruiting effort in the 2026 cycle, and they are showing no sign of stopping.
According to a prediction from Rivals' Sam Spiegelman and Steve Wiltfong on Wednesday, Lincoln Riley's program is projected to land five-star prospect Boobie Feaster. The wide receiver from DeSoto, Texas, is the No. 45 prospect in the class and the No. 5 player in his position, according to On3.
Feaster was originally a five-star prospect in the Class of 2027. However, he reclassified in February, joining the list of top prospects who reclassified from 2027 to the 2026 class, signaling his readiness to enter college football ahead of schedule.
Should Boobie Feaster commit to USC, he will become the program's fifth wide receiver commit in the Class of 2026, joining Trent Mosley, Luc Weaver, Roderick Tezeno and Ja’Myron Baker. He will also become the highest-rated among the group across all recruiting websites.
Feaster is, however, being chased by a host of other prominent college football programs. The likes of Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama are still believed to be in the race, despite having less chance of securing him compared to USC.
USC Class of 2026 outlook so far
USC has been largely impressive on the recruiting trail in the Class of 2026 as the program looks to return to the pinnacle of college football. The Trojans have maintained their position as the No. 1 team in the recruiting ranking across multiple outlets over the past months.
Lincoln Riley and his staff have already secured the commitment of 30 prospects in the class and are working to receive the pledge of a host of others. One thing USC has done pretty well in the 2026 cycle is keeping the best talent in California inside the state.
Here's a look at the program's 30 commits so far:
- Mark Bowman, TE, California
- Elbert Hill, CB, Ohio
- Keenyi Pepe, OT, Florida
- Luke Wafle, EDGE, New Jersey
- Simote Katoanga, EDGE, California
- Brandon Lockhart, CB, California
- Jonas Williams, QB, Illinois
- Jaimeon Winfield, DL, Texas
- Talanoa Ili, LB, Hawaii
- Tomuhini Topui, DL, California
- Shahn Aiston, RB, Ohio
- Deshonne Redeaux, RB, California
- Braeden Jones, DL, Illinois
- Trent Mosley, WR, California
- Esun Tafa, IOL, Utah
- Vlad Dyakonov, OT, California
- Peyton Dyer, CB, Georgia
- Luc Weaver, WR, California
- Roderick Tezeno, WR, Louisiana
- Shaun Scott, EDGE, California
- Kannon Smith, IOL, Colorado
- Joshua Holland, ATH, California
- Madden Riordan, S, California
- Ja’Myron Baker, WR, California
- Jake Johnson, DL, Texas
- Andrew Williams, EDGE, California
- Chase Deniz, OT, California
- John Fifita, IOL, California
- Malik Brooks, DL, California
- Taylor Johnson, LB, California
USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.