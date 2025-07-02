Big Ten powerhouse predicted to steal elite WR Boobie Feaster amid chase from LSU and Alabama ahead of announcement

USC is bound to continue its streak on the recruiting trail in July. The Trojans have surprised many with their recruiting effort in the 2026 cycle, and they are showing no sign of stopping.

Ad

According to a prediction from Rivals' Sam Spiegelman and Steve Wiltfong on Wednesday, Lincoln Riley's program is projected to land five-star prospect Boobie Feaster. The wide receiver from DeSoto, Texas, is the No. 45 prospect in the class and the No. 5 player in his position, according to On3.

Feaster was originally a five-star prospect in the Class of 2027. However, he reclassified in February, joining the list of top prospects who reclassified from 2027 to the 2026 class, signaling his readiness to enter college football ahead of schedule.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Should Boobie Feaster commit to USC, he will become the program's fifth wide receiver commit in the Class of 2026, joining Trent Mosley, Luc Weaver, Roderick Tezeno and Ja’Myron Baker. He will also become the highest-rated among the group across all recruiting websites.

Feaster is, however, being chased by a host of other prominent college football programs. The likes of Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama are still believed to be in the race, despite having less chance of securing him compared to USC.

Ad

USC Class of 2026 outlook so far

USC has been largely impressive on the recruiting trail in the Class of 2026 as the program looks to return to the pinnacle of college football. The Trojans have maintained their position as the No. 1 team in the recruiting ranking across multiple outlets over the past months.

Lincoln Riley and his staff have already secured the commitment of 30 prospects in the class and are working to receive the pledge of a host of others. One thing USC has done pretty well in the 2026 cycle is keeping the best talent in California inside the state.

Ad

Here's a look at the program's 30 commits so far:

Mark Bowman, TE, California Elbert Hill, CB, Ohio Keenyi Pepe, OT, Florida Luke Wafle, EDGE, New Jersey Simote Katoanga, EDGE, California Brandon Lockhart, CB, California Jonas Williams, QB, Illinois Jaimeon Winfield, DL, Texas Talanoa Ili, LB, Hawaii Tomuhini Topui, DL, California Shahn Aiston, RB, Ohio Deshonne Redeaux, RB, California Braeden Jones, DL, Illinois Trent Mosley, WR, California Esun Tafa, IOL, Utah Vlad Dyakonov, OT, California Peyton Dyer, CB, Georgia Luc Weaver, WR, California Roderick Tezeno, WR, Louisiana Shaun Scott, EDGE, California Kannon Smith, IOL, Colorado Joshua Holland, ATH, California Madden Riordan, S, California Ja’Myron Baker, WR, California Jake Johnson, DL, Texas Andrew Williams, EDGE, California Chase Deniz, OT, California John Fifita, IOL, California Malik Brooks, DL, California Taylor Johnson, LB, California

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.