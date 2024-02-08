Big Ten-SEC expansion almost stumbles, with both sides poaching teams, as ACC collapse looks imminent in latest wave of conference realignment

The SEC and the Big Ten recently announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership. The two conferences formed an advisory board that will consist of university presidents and athletic directors, aimed a tackling several issues affecting the realm.

However, college football insider Greg Swaim reckons the partnership between the two biggest conferences in college sports has met a dead end. That's after the expansion plan of both leagues colluded with each other, as they were interested in adding the same teams.

Both conferences are closely monitoring the situation within the ACC and are looking to add teams from the league if the opportunity arises. More importantly, the two teams have become increasingly interested in poaching from the other, marking a new dispensation in the realignment landscape.

Which ACC teams SEC and Big Ten are interested in?

With Florida State battling it out with the ACC to exit the conference, there could be a pathway out for many teams if it succeeds. According to reports, both the SEC and Big Ten have interest in some of the teams and are already doing some groundwork.

Florida State and Clemson are the two biggest teams in the ACC, and it's no surprise that both the SEC and the Big Ten want to have them. The two programs have held up the reputation of the league for years and command the biggest market among teams on the East Coast.

Nonetheless, more teams in the ACC are generating the interest of the two biggest conferences. North Carolina and Virginia have been linked to a move to either league at various times, while NC State and Georgia Tech are also in the mix of potential realignment.

What's the possibility of Texas A&M moving to the Big Ten?

Without a doubt, Texas A&M moving from the SEC to the Big Ten sounds weird. but Greg Swaim reports that the move is possible. That arises at a time when the Aggies’ in-state rival, Texas, is transitioning to the SEC from the Big 12 alongside Oklahoma.

Reports have suggested that the Aggies could earn more money if they finalize a transition to the Big Ten. The time frame during which it could happen hasn't been disclosed, though, but it's a realignment move that will disrupt the landscape like never before.

According to Swaim, both parties are open to the possibility of getting it done, which will be unprecedented in college football. Texas A&M, though, wants to have a right to veto any potential addition of the Longhorns to the Big Ten in the future.