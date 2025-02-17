“Big time hire”: CFB fans roll out the red carpet for Philip Montgomery after Virginia Tech hires him as their new OC

Virginia Tech fans seem to be very pleased with the recent hiring of Philip Montgomery as the program's next offensive coordinator on Sunday. They're hoping he can revitalize a struggling offense when the season begins later this year.

Ad

Virginia Tech fans took to X to offer their reactions to the news of Montgomery's hiring. The reactions seem to be overwhelmingly positive for the most part.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Big Time Hire," one fan said.

"Exciting times ahead with Coach Montgomery on board! Can’t wait to see the offense shine this season!" another fan said.

"The experience this will provide our staff cannot be emphasized enough. Lots of knowledge, experience working with large universities, staff, and notable coaches. Will be able to immediately come in and provide insurmountable insight for this program," a fan said.

Ad

Here are some more reactions from fans.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This is a big hire thank you @CoachPryVT for getting a guy with some great experience. Homerun right here!" a fan said.

"Big move for the Hokies! Excited to see what Coach Montgomery brings to the offense. Let’s get to work!" another fan said.

Tech recently lost former offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen to the defending national champions Ohio State Buckeyes, who departed to become the team's next offensive line coach and run-game coordinator. Now, he'll be replaced by Montgomery, who has helped build some prolific offenses throughout his coaching career.

Ad

He's best known for his time as the head coach of Tulsa, where he racked up a record of 43-53 over eight years and four bowl appearances. In 2016, Montgomery coached the first FBS team in history to have a 3,000-yard passer (Dane Evans) and two 1,000-yard rushers in a season (James Flanders and D'Angelo Brewer).

Montgomery also served as the quarterback coach and co-offensive coordinator at Baylor during Robert Griffin III's Heisman Trophy-winning season in 2011. His fingerprints are also on the careers of past star college quarterbacks such as Bryce Petty, Nick Florence, Kevin Kolb, and Case Keenum.

Ad

Philip Montgomery looks to help revitalize Virginia Tech's offense

Montgomery walks into a situation in which Virginia Tech finished last season with a 6-7 overall record. As a result, they were unranked in last year's college football national rankings. Virginia Tech finished No. 52 in total scoring offense in the nation, according to TeamRankings.com. The program is hoping that the addition of Montgomery can help bolster those stats.

With Montgomery's help, the Hokies are hoping to make the postseason for the first time since the 2022 season when they competed in the Military Bowl when they defeated Tulane 41-20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Virginia Tech Hokies Fan? Check out the latest Hokies depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place