"Biggest bust in CFB history," "Certified fraud": Arch Manning torched by fans for disastrous performance in Texas' upset loss to Florida

Arch Manning once again finds himself on the hot seat after the Texas Longhorns suffered a disappointing 29-21 defeat at the hands of the Florida Gators. Since taking over as the starting quarterback of the team this year, he has managed to secure a 3-2 record.On Saturday against the Gators, Arch Manning completed 16 of the 29 passes he attempted for 263 yards. He also recorded two passing touchdowns along with two interceptions to his name.After the game, fans took to social media to call out Arch and criticise the quality of his performance on the field.𝒯𝓎 😈 @TyyyJetsLINKArch Manning is a GENERATIONAL college BUST.Ghost Aeolus @AeolusLINK@TexasFootball Arch Manning may be the biggest bust in college football historykobe @apollokid_LINKArch manning certified fraudJus10Herbert Burner @Jus10HerbertLINK@espn Arch Manning when he doesn’t get to play San Houston StateSports City USA @SportsCityUSA_LINK@BleacherReport Please bench Arch Manning. He needs to take the rest of the year off to get his confidence back and let the rest of the team have a chance to win. He has lost all of his confidence.DK @dk0321_LINK@BleacherReport lol we done with arch man, enough is enough, onto marshall manningThe Gators had taken an early lead against Steve Sarkisian's team after Jadan Baught scored a five-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Trey Smack's 34-yard field goal further extended their lead.However, the Longhorns found themselves on the scoreboard after Arch Manning found Quintrevion Wisner with a six-yard passing touchdown. The Gators scored two more times before securing a 19-7 lead at halftime.Trey Smack's field goal added three more points in the third quarter. However, Arch's 38-yard passing touchdown to Ryan Wingo minimised the deficit to 22-14.DJ Lagway then scored a passing touchdown of his own to give the Gators a 15-point lead. Quintrevion Wisner scored a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to help the Longhorns make a comeback.