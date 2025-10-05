  • home icon
  "Biggest bust in CFB history," "Certified fraud": Arch Manning torched by fans for disastrous performance in Texas' upset loss to Florida

"Biggest bust in CFB history," "Certified fraud": Arch Manning torched by fans for disastrous performance in Texas' upset loss to Florida

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 05, 2025
Arch Manning torched by fans for disastrous performance in Texas' upset loss to Florida

Arch Manning once again finds himself on the hot seat after the Texas Longhorns suffered a disappointing 29-21 defeat at the hands of the Florida Gators. Since taking over as the starting quarterback of the team this year, he has managed to secure a 3-2 record.

On Saturday against the Gators, Arch Manning completed 16 of the 29 passes he attempted for 263 yards. He also recorded two passing touchdowns along with two interceptions to his name.

After the game, fans took to social media to call out Arch and criticise the quality of his performance on the field.

The Gators had taken an early lead against Steve Sarkisian's team after Jadan Baught scored a five-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Trey Smack's 34-yard field goal further extended their lead.

However, the Longhorns found themselves on the scoreboard after Arch Manning found Quintrevion Wisner with a six-yard passing touchdown. The Gators scored two more times before securing a 19-7 lead at halftime.

Trey Smack's field goal added three more points in the third quarter. However, Arch's 38-yard passing touchdown to Ryan Wingo minimised the deficit to 22-14.

DJ Lagway then scored a passing touchdown of his own to give the Gators a 15-point lead. Quintrevion Wisner scored a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to help the Longhorns make a comeback.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

