"Biggest clown coach in American history" - CFB fans roast Brian Kelly as LSU HC reveals unique tactic to motivate players for Clemson game

LSU coach Brian Kelly made an interesting revealation at a presser for the SEC media days on Tuesday while discussing his team's preparation for the 2025 season. Kelly said that his staff has plastered the Clemson Tigers' paw print logo on workout bags at LSU's facility this summer to motivate his players ahead of the Week 1 game against Clemson.
When fans caught wind of Kelly's bizarre method of motivating his players, they wasted no time in slamming the LSU coach.
"Biggest clown coach in American history," one fan tweeted.
"Winning games is a specific goal?….this guy is so far done," another added.
"How did LSU give this guy the keys to the castle. What a weird answer," a third fan commented.
Many others also mocked Kelly for hyping up LSU's season opener against Clemson.
"Seems like Clemson is the Super Bowl," one wrote.
"I’m sure Clemson won’t use this as bulletin board material," a user tweeted.
"If they don’t beat Clemson, I’d suggest scheduling some double directional FCS school for next years season opener!" a fan commented.
LSU hired Kelly in November 2021. However, he has failed to lead the Tigers to an opening game victory in each of the past three years.
Notably, LSU has not won its openeing game of the season for the past five years. Kelly will be aiming to end that torrid LSU streak in the upcoming season.
LSU coach Brian Kelly optimistic about offensive line heading into 2025 season
Brian Kelly appears to be optimisitic of his offensive line heading into the 2025 season despite losing four starters from last season to this year's NFL draft.
"We have been grooming some players for their chance and their opportunity," Kelly said to reporters. "You remember I started Emory and Will as true freshmen in the SEC, and they held their own? We think we've gone a step further than that. We don't have to start a true freshman this coming year, but guys that we've developed."
LSU landed Braelin Moore and Josh Thompson via the transfer portal. The Tigers will also have DJ Chester as one of their returning starters.
Kelly has compiled a 29-11 record in three years at LSU. However, he will be aiming to take the Tigers to the College Football Playoff in the upcoming season, a feat he hasn't yet achieved at Baton Rouge.
