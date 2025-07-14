"Biggest clown coach in American history" - CFB fans roast Brian Kelly as LSU HC reveals unique tactic to motivate players for Clemson game

LSU coach Brian Kelly made an interesting revealation at a presser for the SEC media days on Tuesday while discussing his team's preparation for the 2025 season. Kelly said that his staff has plastered the Clemson Tigers' paw print logo on workout bags at LSU's facility this summer to motivate his players ahead of the Week 1 game against Clemson.

Ad

Wilson Alexander @whalexander_ LINK LSU put Clemson paw prints on the bags it hits in the weight room and “1-0” on screens all over the building. Brian Kelly: “We’ve made this a specific goal.”

Ad

Trending

When fans caught wind of Kelly's bizarre method of motivating his players, they wasted no time in slamming the LSU coach.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Biggest clown coach in American history," one fan tweeted.

Jebron Lames @OSUmikeB LINK Biggest clown coach in American history

Ad

"Winning games is a specific goal?….this guy is so far done," another added.

"How did LSU give this guy the keys to the castle. What a weird answer," a third fan commented.

Many others also mocked Kelly for hyping up LSU's season opener against Clemson.

"Seems like Clemson is the Super Bowl," one wrote.

"I’m sure Clemson won’t use this as bulletin board material," a user tweeted.

Ad

"If they don’t beat Clemson, I’d suggest scheduling some double directional FCS school for next years season opener!" a fan commented.

LSU hired Kelly in November 2021. However, he has failed to lead the Tigers to an opening game victory in each of the past three years.

Notably, LSU has not won its openeing game of the season for the past five years. Kelly will be aiming to end that torrid LSU streak in the upcoming season.

Ad

LSU coach Brian Kelly optimistic about offensive line heading into 2025 season

Brian Kelly appears to be optimisitic of his offensive line heading into the 2025 season despite losing four starters from last season to this year's NFL draft.

LSU Tigers HC Brian Kelly - Source: Imagn++++++++

"We have been grooming some players for their chance and their opportunity," Kelly said to reporters. "You remember I started Emory and Will as true freshmen in the SEC, and they held their own? We think we've gone a step further than that. We don't have to start a true freshman this coming year, but guys that we've developed."

Ad

LSU landed Braelin Moore and Josh Thompson via the transfer portal. The Tigers will also have DJ Chester as one of their returning starters.

Kelly has compiled a 29-11 record in three years at LSU. However, he will be aiming to take the Tigers to the College Football Playoff in the upcoming season, a feat he hasn't yet achieved at Baton Rouge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.