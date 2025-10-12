"Biggest frauds," "Money doesn't solve everything": CFB fans roast Dan Lanning and Oregon after devastating loss to Curt Cignetti's Indiana

Fans are frustrated with Dan Lanning and Oregon as the No. 3 Ducks suffered their first loss of the season against the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers, 30-20 in Eugene. The loss dropped Lanning's squad to 5-1, while Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers stayed perfect at 6-0.Fans are frustrated with Dan Lanning and Oregon as the No. 3 Ducks suffered their first loss of the season against the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers, 30-20 in Eugene. The loss dropped Lanning's squad to 5-1, while Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers stayed perfect at 6-0.The Ducks’ NIL program is closely linked to Nike founder Phil Knight and is reportedly worth at least $23 million, with some saying it could reach $40 million.Fans mocked Lanning as the program’s deep pockets haven’t translated into big-game success.&quot;Oregon: biggest frauds in NCAAF history.&quot;&quot;Oregon is not a fraud team. But it just shows that money doesn’t solve everything,” one said.“Mark Cuban Money &gt; Phil Knight money,” a person said.“Nike money can’t coach all them 5 starts and cant win any big game lol,” a fan said.Indiana’s defense dominated after halftime, holding Oregon to 64 total yards in the second half and 81 rushing yards overall. The Ducks’ lone offensive touchdown came on a 44-yard pass from Dante Moore to Malik Benson in the first quarter.Fans were frustrated with Oregon's offensive struggle.“Oregon did not look like a mentally resilient team in this game. They just looked defeated,” one said.“Game wasn’t even that close. Pick 6 was Oregons only offense in the second half,” a fan said.Moore finished with 186 yards and one touchdown but threw two interceptions and was sacked six times.Dan Lanning reflects on Oregon's Week 7 loss to Indiana Oregon entered Week 7 having surrendered just one sack all season, but Indiana’s defense broke through for six in Saturday’s upset. The loss ended the Ducks’ 18-game home winning streak, which was the longest active run in the nation.Dan Lanning addressed his program's struggles in the postgame conference.“Certainly a disappointing result, but we didn’t play well enough to go win that game and Indiana certainly did,” Lanning said. “They’re a really well coached team. They did a great job in this game. They had a great plan.“They were able to create pressure throughout and we struggled on third down, struggled to protect the quarterback. Ultimately, they were more prepared for us in this moment. I don’t think there was any let down from our players.”Lanning's squad will look to bounce back in the road game against Rutgers next Saturday.