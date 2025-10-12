  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Biggest frauds," "Money doesn't solve everything": CFB fans roast Dan Lanning and Oregon after devastating loss to Curt Cignetti's Indiana

"Biggest frauds," "Money doesn't solve everything": CFB fans roast Dan Lanning and Oregon after devastating loss to Curt Cignetti's Indiana

By Maliha
Modified Oct 12, 2025 11:00 GMT
Syndication: The Register Guard - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Register Guard - Source: Imagn

Fans are frustrated with Dan Lanning and Oregon as the No. 3 Ducks suffered their first loss of the season against the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers, 30-20 in Eugene. The loss dropped Lanning's squad to 5-1, while Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers stayed perfect at 6-0.

Ad

Fans are frustrated with Dan Lanning and Oregon as the No. 3 Ducks suffered their first loss of the season against the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers, 30-20 in Eugene. The loss dropped Lanning's squad to 5-1, while Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers stayed perfect at 6-0.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Ducks’ NIL program is closely linked to Nike founder Phil Knight and is reportedly worth at least $23 million, with some saying it could reach $40 million.

Fans mocked Lanning as the program’s deep pockets haven’t translated into big-game success.

"Oregon: biggest frauds in NCAAF history."
Ad
"Oregon is not a fraud team. But it just shows that money doesn’t solve everything,” one said.
“Mark Cuban Money > Phil Knight money,” a person said.
“Nike money can’t coach all them 5 starts and cant win any big game lol,” a fan said.

Indiana’s defense dominated after halftime, holding Oregon to 64 total yards in the second half and 81 rushing yards overall. The Ducks’ lone offensive touchdown came on a 44-yard pass from Dante Moore to Malik Benson in the first quarter.

Ad

Fans were frustrated with Oregon's offensive struggle.

“Oregon did not look like a mentally resilient team in this game. They just looked defeated,” one said.
“Game wasn’t even that close. Pick 6 was Oregons only offense in the second half,” a fan said.

Moore finished with 186 yards and one touchdown but threw two interceptions and was sacked six times.

Dan Lanning reflects on Oregon's Week 7 loss to Indiana

Oregon entered Week 7 having surrendered just one sack all season, but Indiana’s defense broke through for six in Saturday’s upset. The loss ended the Ducks’ 18-game home winning streak, which was the longest active run in the nation.

Ad

Dan Lanning addressed his program's struggles in the postgame conference.

“Certainly a disappointing result, but we didn’t play well enough to go win that game and Indiana certainly did,” Lanning said. “They’re a really well coached team. They did a great job in this game. They had a great plan.
“They were able to create pressure throughout and we struggled on third down, struggled to protect the quarterback. Ultimately, they were more prepared for us in this moment. I don’t think there was any let down from our players.”

Lanning's squad will look to bounce back in the road game against Rutgers next Saturday.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications