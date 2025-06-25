"Biggest threat to Georgia": CFB insider dishes on Steve Sarkisian's Texas potentially landing 5-Star LB Tyler Atkinson after OV

Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson remains one of the top uncommitted players in the 2026 recruiting class. The standout from Grayson High School in Georgia took a visit to Steve Sarkisian's Texas last weekend, which he described as "eye-opening."

That trip to Austin marked Atkinson’s final official visit of the summer, and by all accounts, it made a strong impression. On Tuesday, On3’s Steve Wiltfong dropped a big bomb about Atkinson's recruitment:

“I think you could maybe look at Texas as the biggest threat to Georgia. Oregon is in there, and Clemson is in there as well. But Georgia, the program long-time considered the favorite? Texas [is] going to give them a run for their money at the very least.”

This take from Wiltfong came a week after ESPN’s Eli Lederman noted Georgia’s lead in Atkinson’s recruitment:

"Georgia and a coaching staff that has hosted Atkinson on campus more than a dozen times over the past few years remains the clear leader for Atkinson, but Texas is gaining steam in the 2026 defensive class and could soon rival the Bulldogs in his process."

Atkinson is widely considered the best inside-the-box linebacker prospect from Georgia since former All-American Roquan Smith. If he commits, he will be the Bulldogs’ second five-star pledge in the 2026 class, joining quarterback Jared Curtis.

The situation appears more competitive, but Georgia still has strong positioning in Tyler Atkinson’s recruitment. As his home-state school, Kirby Smart's staff has hosted him more than 10 times, and with two linebackers selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, plus a strong NIL offer on the table, the Bulldogs remain a major force in the race.

Tyler Atkinson raves about Texas HC Steve Sarkisian

Tyler Atkinson exploded in the 2024 season, recording 166 tackles, 13 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble. A linebacker of his caliber will be a big boost for the Texas defense, which is why Steve Sarkisian made an all-out effort during Atkinson’s official visit to Austin last weekend.

"The biggest highlight from this visit was his spending time with Coach Sark," On3's Steve Wiltfong said. "He (Atkinson) said he appreciated the fact that Coach Sark has taken the lead on his recruitment and was hands-on with everything. He felt like a big priority, and felt like he could be a key piece to Texas’ defense.”

Atkinson himself was vocal about the love he got from Sarkisian's program (via Rivals):

"Coach Sark and the entire staff made me feel like a priority."

Tyler Atkinson also admitted that the visit to Texas has made his recruitment decision more difficult. The Longhorns don't have a linebacker commit in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 10 in the nation with 15 committed players.

