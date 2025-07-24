Bill Belichick at ACC media days: Top 5 burning questions North Carolina HC must answer

Bill Belichick was an unlikely candidate to take the North Carolina job in December after Mark Brown was fired. However, the six-time Super Bowl winner was hired by the Tar Heels to guide the program into a new era.
Ahead of his first season at Chapel Hill, Belichick is set to appear at the ACC media days on Thursday in Charlotte. Here's a look at five questions that should be asked of the coach at the event.
Five questions for Bill Belichick at the Big Ten media days
#1. Feeling ahead of first college football season
After spending almost five decades in different roles and several destinations in the NFL, Bill Belichick enters his first season as a college football coach this fall.
Set to take off his career in an unfamiliar environment, there are a lot of questions on how the coach will fare in the landscape. Considering his exploits in the NFL, it's important to ask Belichick what his feelings are ahead of the 2025 season.
#2. Experience on the recruiting trail
One area many doubted Belichick in college football is the recruiting trail. Recruiting at the collegiate level is largely different from how players are acquired on the professional stage.
Belichick has done pretty well on the recruiting trail since he took the North Carolina job. It will be interesting to hear his experience so far in convincing high school players to commit.
#3. Impact and Influence on UNC
The hiring of Bill Belichick has placed North Carolina at the center of attention for the right and wrong reasons. It has also brought some progress to the program despite still being weeks away from his first season.
The program has already sold out its season and single game tickets for the year. With such an influence, it will be interesting to know how Belichick thinks that will continue to impact the program.
#4. Navigating off-field distractions
Since his hiring as North Carolina coach, there have been a few off-field distractions for Belichick. The majority of this stems from media attention on his relationship with 24-year-old model, Jordon Hudson.
As the 2025 season approaches, it's crucial to ask the coach how he plans to navigate these distractions. The stories are likely to reignite with respect to his early result with Tar Heels.
#5. The goal for first college football season
Bill Belichick had a largely successful tenure in the NFL, winning six Super Bowls as head coach and another two as an assistant. This is the level many view him from ahead of his first season in college football.
Ahead of 2025, a lot of people are anticipating Belichick to contend for the ACC title and make the playoffs. At the ACC media days, it's crucial to ask the coach what his goals are at North Carolina in 2025.
