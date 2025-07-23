  • home icon
  Bill Belichick effect brings North Carolina's fortune as Tar Heels record major milestone ahead of 2025 season

Bill Belichick effect brings North Carolina's fortune as Tar Heels record major milestone ahead of 2025 season

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Published Jul 23, 2025 17:33 GMT
Syndication: The Record
Syndication: The Record (Credits: IMAGN)

The Bill Belichick effect is already hitting North Carolina before the ex-NFL head coach has even coached a game. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Tar Heels have already sold out both their season tickets and individual tickets for their entire allotment. This comes after the program hired Belichick to serve as its next head football coach after the departure of Mack Brown.

"North Carolina football has sold out its entire allotment of football tickets, per a source," Thamel tweeted on Wednesday. "Season tickets were sold out this spring. Individual tickets are now sold for Bill Belichick’s debut season."
Mack Brown, the former Texas Longhorns' coach, was the Tar Heels' frontman for the past six seasons. However, after Brown was let go from his position with the program, North Carolina decided to hire the six-time Super Bowl-winning Belichick to fill the void.

Belichick hasn't coached since stepping away from the Patriots following the 2023 season, when he and his squad went 4-13 on the year. Now, the 73-year-old will gear up for the 2025 season, in which he'll coach for the first time in college football in his career. It will be interesting to see if his success translates to the collegiate level.

Can Bill Belichick bring North Carolina its first football national championship?

NCAA Basketball: La Salle at North Carolina
NCAA Basketball: La Salle at North Carolina (Credits: IMAGN)

North Carolina has never won a national championship in its history. Nor have they made an appearance in the College Football Playoff tournament since its inception. Last season, Mack Brown led the Tar Heels to a record of 6-7. North Carolina competes in a division rich with top-tier football programs such as Clemson, SMU, Miami, and more.

Belichick will have quite a bit of work to do to get his new program up to par with their counterparts if he hopes for success in the near future. Of course, with Belichick now heading the football program in North Carolina, it may attract more favorable recruits and transfer portal targets to help the program hit the ground running.

The multi-time Super Bowl winner is reportedly set to earn $10 million annually with the Tar Heels, with the first three years of the deal fully guaranteed. Belichick is also reportedly eligible to receive up to $3.5 million annually in potential incentives. The North Carolina Tar Heels will open their 2025 season against the TCU Horned Frogs on Sep. 1.

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
