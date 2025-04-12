Bill Belichick finds no space for Robert Kraft in 80,000 word book

Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick comes from one of the most legendary pro careers of any coach who's ever lived. Thus, stories from his five-decade-long career are met with much-deserved enthusiasm from his fans and non-fans.

After uncomfortably letting go of the Patriots, Belichick wrote a book that reveals behind-the-scenes lore from his dynastical run as an NFL coach. But the most notable thing for all who've read the advanced copies is the absence of one name: Robert Kraft.

Even though their names are forever etched together, Bill Belichick did not find it necessary to mention his ex-boss - the New England Patriots owner - even once during the 80,000 words he reportedly wrote in this book.

The book - "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football" - will hit the shelves next month. Ahead of its release, Belichick's omission has already caused a buzz amongst the football faithful. Talking about the omission, radio host Tony Massarotti said:

"Stunning, and I mean stunning and a deliberate slight," Massarotti said. (0:40 onwards. "Because he's not even mentioned in the acknowledgments which you'd like to think he'll mention a minimum there for having hired the guy when he was, I don't wanna say it, coaching Siberia. That's a little bit too strong. But a lot of people didn't think or weren't sure when Bill would get his next chance if he would get it at all."

When Robert Kraft hired Bill Belichick, he had just come off his one-day stint as the head coach of the Jets and famously resigned on a napkin. Internally, Kraft faced absolute pushback from his people, and not one person wanted Belichick hired.

Yet Robert Kraft trusted his instincts and thus began one of the greatest sports stories ever. Therefore, the football world finds it strange that Coach Belichick would fail to mention his ex-boss.

Bill Belichick accepts "massive regret" of not drafting Lamar Jackson

Bill Belichick had been a coach and manager for decades. Naturally, someone who's gone through so much will have their fair share of regrets. And Belichick was not one to open up so easily; he always kept his mistakes close to his heart.

But in his latest book, he's taken a step in the other direction. Belichick has reportedly accepted in the book that not drafting Lamar Jackson during the 2018 draft was one of his biggest regrets. Even though Brady and Belichick went on to win another Super Bowl, TB12's succession could've looked completely different if the coach had pulled the trigger on drafting the dual-threat sensation.

Instead, Bill Belichick chose to go with RB Sony Michel, who played a pivotal role till they were gunning for rings but could not possibly impact the team like Jackson could have done. Baltimore picked Jackson as the next pick after the Patriots, and he won multiple divisional titles with him. And Belichick finds himself out of the New England Patriots, writing a new chapter in North Carolina.

