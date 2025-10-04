Bill Belichick firing rumors gain momentum as radio host criticize UNC HC's poor strategy vs Clemson: "He should have retired when Tom Brady left"

  • home icon
By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Oct 04, 2025 19:17 GMT
NCAA Football: North Carolina at Central Florida - Source: Imagn

Bill Belichick is not having the best start to his time in college football. The former New England Patriots coach was seen as someone who could help the North Carolina Tar Heels win a national championship when he was announced as the coach in late 2024. However, his first few games with the program have not shown a team that is a contender for a championship.

The Tar Heels are currently down 38-9 in the fourth quarter of their game with the Clemson Tigers .

This has led to the emergence of rumors concerning the firing of Belichick and general discontent concerning the brief but currently unsuccessful tenture of Belichick.

During the game, radio show host Clay Travis posted the following about Belichick:

"So the Bill Belichick UNC tenure is a complete dumpster fire. Not sure he makes it to year two. He should have retired when Tom Brady left New England, his coaching legacy would be infinitely higher. Now he’s just lighting all of that on fire."
Belichick was never going to be able to replicate the success he had when he was working with Tom Brady at the New England Patriots. This paring created a successful dynasty whose success may never be repeated.

When Brady left New England for Tampa Bay, the Patriots were never able to return to their former glory, and Belichick would end his stint, with the team being one of the worst in the NFL.

In the eyes of Travis, the moment Brady left the Patriots, it should have been when Belichick retired. This would have prevented him from being associated with the downward spiral the Patriots have been on since that moment. Retiring then would have also prevented his legacy from being affected even more by his current role at North Carolina. This has already been plagued by controversy off the field concerning his relationship with Jordan Hudson, and generally poor performances on the field

Bill Belichick Contract Buyout Information

These struggles have led to an increasing number of people called for Bill Belichick to be fired. But how much would this cost the Tar Heels program?

Belichick signed a five year contract worth $50 million. The first three years of this involved guaranteed money. This means that if the Tar Heels were to fire Belichick between now and December 2027,they would have to pay him everything that he would be owed up to that date.

This is currently valued at around $20 million.

