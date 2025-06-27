Bill Belichick gets blunt on biggest changes in college football as $2.8 billion settlement gets enforced

There has been a massive shift in the dynamics of college football since the House vs. NCAA settlement's verdict from the California court this offseason. A $2.8 billion settlement will be enforced starting in 2025, which will potentially dictate the modern culture of college athletics.

For Bill Belichick, who's starting his college coaching journey at UNC, these rules are new, but similar to what he dealt with in the NFL. He opened up on Thursday about the recent changes, and his plans to utilize them wisely.

Belichick claimed that there will be revisions to the settlement since a couple of things are still unclear. There are many loopholes that could be exploited, and there is a need for uniformity. Dealing with cap size and the roster limits isn't something new for Belichick.

“I'd say the coaching football is coaching football, the hash marks are different and there are some modifications," Belichick said (33:33), via "The Deal podcast." "But you know, that is what it is.

“And I'm sure there'll be some modifications in that as we go forward, as different things happen and get, you know, modified in one way or another. We'll see what all that is, but we'll have to adapt. We'll have to adjust, and that's part of life. That's part of your job."

Belichick added that it's combination of several factors.

“It's a whole host of things, how the accounting is going to work, what the disciplinary process will be and what the discipline will be for violations and so forth and so on.”

Bill Belichick's football program will get major part of $20.5 million settlement in 2025

As part of the landmark agreement, each participating school will get $20.5 million in 2025. Bill Belichick can use it for UNC recruiting, transfer portal movements and developing the program. This is in addition to the NIL deals and endorsements that players enjoy during their college careers.

A sports commission and a NIL Go panel will be formed to regulate the use of these funds and third-party deals with players. All the contracts and agreements that exceed $600 should be approved by NIL Go going forward, which will play the role of a watchdog.

