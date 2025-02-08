Bill Belichick hires ex-Patriots star to UNC coaching crew

Bill Belichick has added Jamie Collins to the North Carolina Tar Heels coaching staff. The retired linebacker played seven seasons with the New England Patriots.

On Friday, Collins spoke with TMZ Sports about why he took the defensive assistant position for UNC.

"Trying to step into another lane that I think I'll be great at, man, and that's coaching," Collins said. "Blessed, you know, for the opportunity. ... I love that dude (Belichick). He loved me obviously, you know? He can't get rid of me, so we'll see how that work out. But yeah man, I'm grateful man, you know? I'm shocked, but you know, I'm grateful and ready."

Although he will work with the Tar Heels' linebackers, Collins also said he is ready for whatever opportunity Belichick gives him as a defensive assistant.

"Just working with the defense right now," Collins added. "Mainly linebackers. Not really sure as of right now, you know the specifics of it, but I'm all over the place right now with just the whole defense. But I would mainly like to just work with the LBs, obviously, because of what I played, you know? I just feel like I can do more and give more at the linebacker position, but I'm whatever."

"Like, if you need me to coach the D-line. Linebackers. Sh*t, the secondary. I can do that too," he added.

Jamie Collins' New England Patriots career with Bill Belichick

Jamie Collins started his NFL career with New England in 2013. In his rookie year, he had 56 tackles (33 solo) and one interception. The linebacker contributed to the Patriots winning Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks in the following season. Collins finished the game with eight total tackles (six solo).

It was also one of the best seasons, as he had 139 tackles (91 solo), four sacks, four forced fumbles and three interceptions. Collins had moved around to the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions but would rejoin the Patriots twice during his career. He would retire in 2023, with New England being the last team he played for.

"I just reached out": Jamie Collins recalls how he got hired as UNC's defensive assistant

Bill Belichick and Jamie Collins maintained a good relationship, which led to his hiring as UNC's defensive assistant. Collins shared that he called his former coach to offer his services when Belichick joined the Tar Heels.

"I just reached out... like, I told him, like I'm here," Collins said. "I would love to be on your staff. ... If you need anything or whatever, like yeah. I just reached out to him, and like I said, he gave me the opportunity here, and here I am."

The Tar Heel's defense was tenth in the fewest total yards allowed (4,885) in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season. Collins hopes to help Belichick improve the team in his new start as a college coach.

