Bill Belichick makes massive recruiting stride over Lincoln Riley & Dan Lanning as three-star DL commits to UNC for 2026 class

Three-star defensive lineman Viliami Moala committed to Bill Belichick’s North Carolina on Friday. The 6-foot-2, 340-pound prospect is ranked No. 42 among defensive linemen in the class of 2026, according to Rivals.Committed initially to Lincoln Riley’s USC in 2024, Moala flipped to Dan Lanning’s Oregon a month later before decommitting from the program on July 7. After taking official visits to Oregon and UNC in June, he chose the Tar Heels.Moala’s decision makes him the third major recruit to withdraw from Oregon’s 2026 class. Before him, quarterback Jonas Williams transferred to USC, and edge rusher Richard Wesley committed to Texas.Viliami Moala has had a nomadic high school career, playing at several schools across Utah, Oregon, and Alabama. He most recently transferred to Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. As a junior at Bingham High in Utah, he recorded 99 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, 35 quarterback hurries, and two pass breakups. Bill Belichick’s program now has 35 commitments in the class of 2026 and ranks No. 16 nationally, according to Rivals.Why did Viliami Moala choose Bill Belichick’s program?Viliami Moala possesses the physical traits to anchor the 3-4 defensive front that Bill Belichick is known for. In an interview with On3’s Don Callahan on Friday, Moala explained why he chose UNC.&quot;I had a great talk with Coach Belichick, and he had told me he had a great plan in what he was building there at UNC,” Moala said. “And I want to be a part of that. I believe that UNC can be the best with the plan that they have.&quot;Callahan compared Moala to former New England Patriots All-Pro Vince Wilfork, a nose tackle who played an important role in Belichick’s Super Bowl-winning defenses and said:“Having an immovable-but-nimble nose tackle is important to all base 3-4 schemes, which Bill Belichick has famously favored. And, Wilfork was the best, and most gregarious, of Belichick's Pats tenure.&quot;Belichick’s program has made progress in recruiting on defense throughout July. Linebacker Calvin Thomas chose UNC over Texas and Michigan on July 12, and on July 16, the team switched defensive back Jakob Weatherspoon from Ohio State.