  • "Bill Belichick is NOT the right guy for this job": CFB analyst issues strong verdict on UNC HC after Dabo Swinney crushes the Tar Heels in Week 6

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Oct 04, 2025 23:32 GMT
North Carolina v UCF - Source: Getty
Bill Belichick continues to find his coaching job at North Carolina more difficult following another loss. The Tar Heels fell 38-10 to Clemson at home on Saturday, marking the third defeat in five games for the six-time Super Bowl winner in Chapel Hill.

North Carolina conceded 28 points in the first quarter of the game while scoring only three. It was the first time a Belichick team had conceded that much in the opening phase of the game in his entire career. From then on, it was clear the Tar Heels won't be winning the encounter.

Aaron Taylor believes the decision to hire Bill Belichick was a mistake by North Carolina. The Tar Heels handed the coach his first college football job after spending almost five decades in the NFL. The CBS analyst opined he's not the right fit to lead the program.

also-read-trending Trending
“Ludacris performed for the students around 10 o'clock this morning,” Taylor said. “That's a perfect word to describe whatever the heck is going on in Chapel Hill. It is Ludacris, that's the product. Bill Belichick is not the right guy for this job.
“We've seen a bunch of NFL coaches come down and think that they're going to create the 33rd NFL team. Do we all remember that? This product on both sides of the football is a reflection of what's going on in that office, and it's just not good. They've got to figure something out, but Bill Belichick was a mistake. It's not the answer, and they need to move on.”
Bill Belichick reacts to the loss to Clemson

Bill Belichick offered his view on the loss to Clemson in his postgame press conference on Saturday. The coach believed his team's mistake early in the game took it out of their hands and noted they will work on getting things done better as the season proceeds.

“A disappointing outcome for us today,” Belichick said. “I thought we had a good week. I think we were ready to go, and unfortunately, we gave some big plays early in the game that really tilted the game, and we’re just never able to recover.
“The big plays in the passing game. We probably gave up 200 yards of passing on five plays. Three alignment penalties that were all our fault. So we just got to do a better job of coaching, a better job playing and just eliminate the mistakes that are fixable.”

Bill Belichick's two wins so far this season have come against non-Power Four teams, creating a lot of concerns in Chapel Hill. The coach has a lot to prove in the promise to transition his winning culture in the NFL to college football in the remaining part of the season.

