Bill Belichick received heavy criticism from NFL journalist for alleged "weird" request

North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick has faced backlash for his reported weird request.

Belichick is in his first year as the coach of the Tar Heels. As he is running the program, an e-mail went viral on Thursday, with Belichick seemingly asking for his girlfriend to be CC'd on all e-mails.

After his request, NFL Network reporter Jane Slater criticized Belichick for his weird request.

"Blink twice if you’re ok Bill. This is kinda weird IMO," Slater wrote.

Fellow NFL reporter Mike Florio also backed Slater and criticized Belichick for bringing his personal life to the workplace.

"When it comes to the decisions folks make in their private lives, I’m firmly in the do-whatever-you-want-as-long-as-it-doesn’t-hurt-anyone camp," Florio wrote. "But when objectively unusual personal decisions overlap with professional duties, it’s fair game for commentary."

It was an odd request from Belichick if true, and some reporters think it is wrong that the 6x Super Bowl champion is having his girlfriend copied on all e-mails sent to him.

Belichick signed a five-year deal with UNC to be the Tar Heels' head coach but only the first three are guaranteed.

Bill Belichick pleased with progress at North Carolina

Bill Belichick started spring practices with North Carolina and he is seemingly pleased with the progress that has been made.

Belichick and the Tar Heels are looking to compete in the ACC for a playoff bid after a disappointing season.

Although it is only spring practice, Belichick believes the team is already better. On March 5, he said,

"It's kind of similar to what a rookie minicamp would be and time with the rookies," Belichick said, via ESPN. "... We're starting to put everything together -- here's how we do things, here's what our expectations are, this is what you need to do to be successful. They've embraced that and tried to do it. We haven't accomplished anything, but we're a lot further along than we were five weeks ago. We're getting there."

The Tar Heels went 6-7 last season and lost their Bowl Game. With Belichick now as their head coach, UNC is looking to improve off of that.

The Tar Heels and Bill Belichick will open their 2025 college football season on September 1 against TCU. UNC has notable games against Clemson, Cal, UCF, Virginia and NC State.

