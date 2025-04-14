Bill Belichick's 24 Y/O GF Jordon Hudson's presence with UNC coaching staff raises eyebrows in viral video

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, 24, caught people’s attention on Saturday on the sidelines with North Carolina football in Chapel Hill. The moment, captured in a now-viral video from UNC’s “Practice Like a Pro” event, showed Hudson standing with Belichick and the coaching staff and looking active.

Fans reacted to the video on X, with many raised eyebrows evident.

“Always love Bill Belichick. Love UNC football. But I have to agree. It’s getting weird,” a fan wrote.

"I'm a diehard UNC fan and I DO NOT want to be looking at her on the sidelines all damn season,” one fan commented.

Other fans reasoned that her presence on the field was related to her being a producer for his media content.

"She is his/team's social media manager and she gave him the microphone so he'd be mic'd up. It's a weird dynamic, no question about that,” one fan wrote.

“It's not a game, just training. I think she's actually trying to help him with his communication system,” a fan reasoned.

In the clip, Hudson wore a white turtleneck, a snakeskin miniskirt and a matching trench coat, while Belichick was in a UNC jacket and khaki pants.

Complimenting her outfit, a fan said:

“I think she manages socials and has control over a lot of content and that outfit is amazing.”

Jordon Hudson working as Bill Belichick’s “de facto agent”

Hudson is being kept in the loop on football-related matters, especially social media posts, as per emails uncovered by Axios and The Assembly through a public records request related to a story about UNC's budget increase after Belichick's joining.

In one email Belichick sent on Dec. 16, Belichick asked UNC’s senior associate athletic director Robbi Pickeral Evans to copy Hudson on emails sent to him.

“Robbi, Thank you for the e-mail,” Belichick wrote, via NY Post. “I am including Jordon on this email so she can also keep up with our postings. Can you include her on anything you send to me? Thank you. BB.”

This adds onto the report from sports journalist Pablo Torre, who said last month:

“What I have been told is that Jordon essentially has been functioning as Bill Belichick's … de facto agent. The person you need to go through to book Bill Belichick for a Super Bowl commercial or for the other commitments he has as a multi-platform personality. She’s the gateway.”

While it is uncertain who’s writing Hudson’s checks, she is definitely playing a part behind the social media scenes.

