Bill Belichick's 24 Y/O GF Jordon Hudson turns heads on IG with her glowing snap via latest post

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's relationship reportedly began on a 2021 flight when Hudson asked Belichick to sign a deductive logic textbook. The nearly 50-year age gap has drawn intense public and family scrutiny.
On Friday, 24-year-old Hudson posted a black-and-white close-up photo on Instagram, showing glitter around her eyes and a sparkling top. The post drew attention across social media.
A former cheerleader and social media influencer with ties to a Maine fishing family, Hudson has taken a prominent role in Belichick’s public life. She has appeared in commercials, acted as his de facto publicist during interviews, and issued statements on his behalf.
The visibility and controversy surrounding their relationship have made them one of the most discussed couples in sports.
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson’s relationship
Bill Belichick was married to Debby Clarke from 1977 to 2006. They have three children: Amanda, Brian and Steve. Clarke, his high school sweetheart, co-founded The Art of Tile & Stone in Wellesley, Massachusetts, and has supported AccesSportAmerica, a charity for athletes with disabilities.
Belichick is now in a relationship with Jordon Hudson, and their relationship became public in 2024. Hudson has a background in cosmetology and has advocated for Maine’s fishing communities. Her role in Belichick’s Dunkin’ commercial has drawn attention.
In a tweet, Dov Kleiman reported that Hudson forced her way into Max Johnson’s Dunkin’ Super Bowl commercial.
“People said they’ve never seen anything like it,” he wrote.
Belichick and the squad is schedule to games against TCU, Charlotte, Richmond, UCF, California, NC State, Clemson, Duke, Stanford, Virginia, Syracuse, and Wake Forest. The season opener is Sept. 1 against TCU.
