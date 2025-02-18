Bill Belichick's 24 Y/O GF Jordon Isabella gives sneak peek into her exotic NYC tour, shares warm pics on IG

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Isabella, 24, offered a glimpse into her New York City outing on Monday, sharing a series of warm, intimate snapshots on Instagram.

One photo captures Belichick, 72, striding through a rainy city street in a black leather jacket and blue hoodie. A Coach store looms in the background, its name glowing above the entrance.

Another shot features a bouquet of red roses wrapped in white paper, resting beside a steaming cup of coffee in a red saucer.

"❤️in🏙️," Isabella captioned the post.

The couple, first linked publicly in June 2024, made their red carpet debut at the American Museum of Natural History's 2024 Museum Gala on Dec. 5. Belichick looked sharp in a black tuxedo, while Isabella stunned in a black cocktail dress with a leg slit—an appearance that further spotlighted their 48-year age gap, a frequent topic of discussion.

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend fired back at critics

Jordon Hudson fired back at critics of her relationship with Bill Belichick in a Valentine’s Day Instagram post. Their nearly 50-year age gap has drawn scrutiny since their relationship became public last year, though they first met in 2021.

Hudson shared a photo with Belichick, pairing it with a message about love’s boundless nature. She listed 11 statements, stressing that:

“There is no objective criteria for what constitutes someone’s worthiness of love.”

She also called out harassment, writing:

“It is never okay to harass or abuse a person based upon who they love.”

Hudson and Belichick reportedly met on a flight, struck up a conversation and stayed in touch before eventually dating. Belichick had previously been in a long-term relationship with Linda Holliday, but after their prolonged breakup, he quickly found companionship with Hudson.

Belichick, the legendary former NFL coach and six-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, is enjoying life with Hudson, a former college cheerleader—48 years his junior.

