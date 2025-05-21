Bill Belichick's ex Linda Holiday allegedly kicked out Jordon Hudson from a party after a heated argument: Report

The series of controversies around Jordon Hudson in her relationship with Bill Belichick continues to thicken. The model has been at the center of attention in the last couple of months for various reasons, just ahead of Bill Belichick's first season as the coach of North Carolina.

Hudson was reportedly booted out of an event in Nantucket back in December, according to Page Six. The party was said to be hosted by Belichick's ex-girlfriend, Linda Holliday, and her daughters. Page Six’s senior reporter Mara Siegler detailed what happened at the event.

“Jordon Hudson showed up in Nantucket at this event called The Stroll, which is a weekend-long affair and it's multiple sorts of holiday-themed events,” Siegler said. So she showed up to an event at this place called Dreamland.

“The event is hosted by Ashley and Katie Hess, who are Linda Holiday, Bill Belichick's ex's daughters. Linda Holiday was also in attendance. Jordon showed up solo and our source said that she kind of stalked - they use the word “stalked” around the party and said it was really bizarre.”

Siegler made it known that she was eventually booted out of the event by the security after some drama occurred, which was surprising to the reporter.

“I'm told eventually that security did ask her to leave,” Siegler said. “...it's amazing that the security did ask her to leave, but I'm told she did get the boot from the party.”

This revelation comes as rumors swirl about Bill Belichick and Hudson's relationship. While speculation about a breakup due to intense media scrutiny has quieted, the latest reports suggest the two are now engaged.

Mara Siegler explains whether or not Jordon Hudson gate-crashed the event

While explaining what happened at the event, Page Six reporter Mara Siegler was asked if Jordon Hudson had gate-crashed the event to have landed in such trouble. However, Siegler noted that Bill Belichick's girlfriend just made it to the event with a ticket she bought.

“You can buy tickets to this, so it's not like she was crashing; she just showed up at it," Siegler said. "But people did find it weird because I guess, it was very known that the girls were going to be DJing this and it is something that like Linda, I guess, attends a lot.

“So it would have been something where she knew and when she showed up, and obviously people were uncomfortable. I'm told several of Linda and the girls' friends went over to Jordon and said, maybe it's best if you leave.”

The event marked another series of dramas Hudson has been involved in over the last couple of months. With the increased attention she's received since Belichick took the North Carolina job, heightened attention has led to more revelations, fueling intense media scrutiny.

