Bill Belichick's first transfer portal addition opens up on UNC HC's daughter, Amanda Belichick's, role in recruitment

Bill Belichick’s first transfer portal addition, offensive lineman Christo Kelly, credited Amanda Belichick for his UNC recruitment during Tuesday’s press conference at the Kenan Football Center.

It was the first media availability for Tar Heel players since the Fenway Bowl, nearly six months ago. Kelly, along with receiver Jordan Shipp, defensive backs Thad Dixon and Will Hardy, spoke to reporters.

“I had a good relationship with his daughter, Amanda Belichick, who was the women’s lacrosse coach at Holy Cross,” Kelly said. (Timestamp: 1:36). “And getting connected through that, the process happened pretty quickly—from kind of the first conversation to getting here on the visit.”

Belichick addressed the media in Chapel Hill for the first time since March 5, when UNC held its second spring practice. Tuesday also marked the first time players had been made available since his arrival.

“You go in the portal and figure out what kind of schools you’re interested in,” Kelly said. “As the process goes on, your vision gets clearer, and Carolina fit everything. With Coach Belichick coming here, the greatest coach of all time, it’s pretty remarkable.”

Amanda Belichick will chair the IWLCA rules committee

Amanda Belichick, head coach of Holy Cross women's lacrosse, was elected to the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Board of Directors. She will serve as a Division I representative starting July 1.

“Congratulations to head coach @amandabelichick, who has been elected to the @IWLCA Board of Directors!,” Holy Cross Women's Lacrosse tweeted.

Amanda chairs the IWLCA’s Rules, Safety and Game Administration committee, working with the CWLOA and NCAA Rules Committee. She has led Holy Cross for 10 years, recording back-to-back winning seasons and two Patriot League semifinal appearances.

She was named Patriot League Coach of the Year in 2024 after tying the school record with six conference wins and leading the team to 12 total victories, the fourth-most in program history.

