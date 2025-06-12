  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Bill Belichick's first transfer portal addition opens up on UNC HC's daughter, Amanda Belichick's, role in recruitment

Bill Belichick's first transfer portal addition opens up on UNC HC's daughter, Amanda Belichick's, role in recruitment

By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Jun 12, 2025 11:14 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LI-New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn
ill Belichick on the field with (from left) son Steve Belichick , Brian Belichick and daughter Amanda Belichick - Source: Imagn

Bill Belichick’s first transfer portal addition, offensive lineman Christo Kelly, credited Amanda Belichick for his UNC recruitment during Tuesday’s press conference at the Kenan Football Center.

Ad

It was the first media availability for Tar Heel players since the Fenway Bowl, nearly six months ago. Kelly, along with receiver Jordan Shipp, defensive backs Thad Dixon and Will Hardy, spoke to reporters.

“I had a good relationship with his daughter, Amanda Belichick, who was the women’s lacrosse coach at Holy Cross,” Kelly said. (Timestamp: 1:36). “And getting connected through that, the process happened pretty quickly—from kind of the first conversation to getting here on the visit.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Belichick addressed the media in Chapel Hill for the first time since March 5, when UNC held its second spring practice. Tuesday also marked the first time players had been made available since his arrival.

“You go in the portal and figure out what kind of schools you’re interested in,” Kelly said. “As the process goes on, your vision gets clearer, and Carolina fit everything. With Coach Belichick coming here, the greatest coach of all time, it’s pretty remarkable.”
Ad

Amanda Belichick will chair the IWLCA rules committee

Amanda Belichick, head coach of Holy Cross women's lacrosse, was elected to the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Board of Directors. She will serve as a Division I representative starting July 1.

“Congratulations to head coach @amandabelichick, who has been elected to the @IWLCA Board of Directors!,” Holy Cross Women's Lacrosse tweeted.
Ad
Ad

Amanda chairs the IWLCA’s Rules, Safety and Game Administration committee, working with the CWLOA and NCAA Rules Committee. She has led Holy Cross for 10 years, recording back-to-back winning seasons and two Patriot League semifinal appearances.

She was named Patriot League Coach of the Year in 2024 after tying the school record with six conference wins and leading the team to 12 total victories, the fourth-most in program history.

Also Read: "This is sad" - CFB fans react to Polymarket predicting Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson's breakup before Stefon Diggs-Cardi B

About the author
MD Asif Ansari

MD Asif Ansari

Twitter icon

Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.

While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.

Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.

In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.

Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.

When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic.

Know More

North Carolina Tar Heels Fans? Check out the latest North Carolina Tar Heels depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications