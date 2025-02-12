Bill Belichick's GF Jordan Isabella shows love on her 'four year meetiversary' with legendary football coach

UNC head coach Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have been making headlines because of their romance. On Tuesday, Hudson took to social media to celebrate their fourth anniversary of meeting each other on the flight.

In the Instagram post, Hudson wrote a heartwarming message for Bill Belichick and talked about their journey together so far. She accompanied the post with a snippet of her and the UNC head coach's hand while flaunting his Super Bowl rings. It also included a video of the textbook titled 'Deductive Logic,' signed by Belichick.

"February 11th, 2025 -February 11th, 2021.... Happy Meetiversary @billbelichick " Hudson wrote. "Cheers to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later. P.S.- @nfl, that Champion

The couple initially met in 2021 during a flight from the Boston area to Florida. The North Carolina Tar Heels head coach had a chat with Hudson and then signed one of her textbooks. Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson kept their relationship private for two years before finally going public last year.

After winning six Super Bowls in the NFL, Belichick is now gearing up for his first collegiate coaching gig with the North Carolina Tar Heels. The program decided to fire Mack Brown after six seasons. They then brought in Belichick as a replacement with the hopes of making a name in college football.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson make waves at the 2025 Honors

Amidst the rebuild of the Tar Heels, Belichick and his girlfriend attended the NFL Honors last Thursday in New Orleans. The couple stole the spotlight on the red carpet and posed in front of the paparazzi.

Belichick boasted a maroon suit while Jordon Hudson dressed elegantly in a silver gown with silver earrings and stilettos. The couple also flaunted the UNC head coach's six Super Bowl rings as accessories.

During the event, rapper Snoop Dogg cracked a joke at the expense of the couple that left the audience cackling. He talked about the evolution of the game before mentioning that Belichick's girlfriend was not even born for most of these events.

"I've been a football fan for a long, long time. I mean I remember back when the Cowboys were good. I remember when the Chiefs were bad. And I remember, what was it, Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet."

Coincidentally, Jordon Hudson was born in 2000, the same year when Belichick took over as the head coach of the New England Patriots. Hudson is one of his strongest supporters as he tries to make a name for himself at the collegiate level.

