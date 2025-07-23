Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson has 1-word reaction after unearthing 1998 Jets roster sheet of UNC coach, shares warm snap on IG

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson started dating in early 2023 and have been getting plenty of media coverage, especially after Belichick became North Carolina’s coach ahead of the 2025 season. Many are curious to see if he can help UNC have a better season than 2024, in which the program went 6-7.

Belichick was not always the legendary coach who led the New England Patriots to numerous national titles. He started as an assistant coach for the New York Jets in 1998. On Tuesday, Hudson found an old photo from the time showing a young Belichick on a roster sheet. She shared the picture on Instagram alongside the caption:

“Lol”

Jordon Hudson's IG story (Image credit: Instagram/@jordon)

Bill Belichick on Jordon Hudson’s involvement in his work

While many are curious about their relationship, some also question Jordon Hudson’s involvement in Bill Belichick’s professional life. People started wondering how much Hudson is involved in the coach’s work after a CBS interview in April.

During the interview about Belichick’s new book, “The Art of Winning,” Hudson stopped the interviewer when he asked about their relationship, wanting him to stay on topic.

WRAL News got some emails that explained what Hudson actually does.

“Jordon and I have both a personal & professional relationship,” Belchick wrote on April 29. “ ... Jordon assists me with my personal media, which is why I asked UNC to forward media requests (E.G. CBS 60 Minutes) to her. Jordon has zero involvement in the UNC football program, beyond the degree that my personal media intersects with it.

“Jordon was present at the CBS interview because David Kass, the Simon & Schuster publicist, was not there. I included Jordon in the book acknowledgments because she was a creative contributor to the book, including having the idea for formatting the four special pages in the book.”

Looking ahead, fans eagerly await to see if Belichick can lead the Tar Heels to win the ACC when their season starts on Sept. 1 against TCU.

