Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson has 3-word reaction to her beach acrobatics with legendary coach

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick has continued to build his Tar Heels staff as spring practice has progressed and he settles into his new role in Chapel Hill. Belichick has also been enjoying life off the gridiron with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, who recently shared snippets of their vacation in Florida.

Ad

On Thursday, Hudson posted images of herself and Belichick on her Instagram stories indulging in beachside yoga routines. The former New England Patriots coach hoisted his girlfriend by his legs as she performed various yoga poses.

Hudson captioned the post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My stable rock @billbelichick."

Jordon's IG stories

Hudson is a former collegiate cheerleader at Bridgewater State University and has shared several images of herself on Instagram during yoga and pilates sessions.

Ad

Trending

Bill Belichick (72) and Jordon Hudson (23) started dating in 2024, and since they made their relationship official, fans and analysts have had mixed reactions to their age gap.

Last week, Hudson posted a screenshot of a message sent to her by a fan on Instagram criticizing her relationship with the UNC coach. The fan wrote:

“But you do realize your relationship is insane, right?”

Hudson replied to them:

“But you do realize direct messaging a stranger on Instagram with the intent of harassing them regarding their own personal relationship is insane, right?”

Ad

Then Hudson further posted a poll to her fans, making fun of the fan who had questioned her relationship with Bill Belichick.

“Which one is poorer? Abby’s manners or Abby’s punctuation skills,” Hudson wrote.

Hudson's IG stories

Jordon Hudson has defended relationship with Bill Belichick before

It was not the only time Jordon Hudson has addressed her relationship with the legendary UNC coach. On Valentine's Day, she posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram stories hinting at the sanctity of her relationship despite her age difference with Belichick.

Ad

“‘What constitutes love?’ or ‘what makes someone worthy of loving?’ are questions that require a deep analysis and could possibly enable one to understand the romances that they may not understand nor relate to," Hudson wrote.

"The ways in which we develop our biological preferences are deeply personal in which we owe no justification nor explanation. Love does not discriminate against sex, skin-color, religion, age, or ability. Love does not fluctuate along with someone’s body weight.”

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick have been more visible than ever, sharing tidbits from their personal lives more regularly, with the most popular being their daily yoga routine by the beach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback