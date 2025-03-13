Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson claps back at online critic with witty response

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, had the perfect response for an online critic. The couple, together since 2021, celebrated their anniversary in North Carolina, where Belichick was named the new head coach in December, signing a five-year deal.

On Wednesday, Hudson, a former college cheerleader, shared a screenshot of an Instagram DM exchange. The message came from a user named Hannah Loughlin, who pointed out a punctuation error in Hudson’s story.

“I do have to say Ms. Hannah, for someone who allegedly “doesn’t give a f***,” it is quite strange that you went so far out of your way to seek out my Instagram (mind you that I am a stranger whom you don’t even follow), read and then interpret my story, and take the additional effort to make a comment on it… that is not what I would describe as the behavior of someone ‘who doesn’t give a f***.’ Talk about odd...," she wrote.

Screenshot, via Instagram

Belichick’s relationship with Hudson has already sparked plenty of conversation. The two reportedly met on a flight when she was still in college, and now they’re regularly seen at major sporting events.

Bill Belichick "struggling to walk straight until" 24-year-old Jordon Hudson steps in

A video of the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach has gone viral, showing Bill Belichick struggling to walk straight until his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, steps in to help. Naturally, the internet has plenty to say.

In the now-viral footage from Saturday, the 72-year-old former New England Patriots coach appears unsteady as he walks across the University of North Carolina campus. The clip shows Belichick swaying beside Hudson, who holds onto him for support as they head to the Dean Smith Center for a basketball game.

Expand Tweet

Hudson shared an Instagram story from a flight, featuring a North Carolina Tar Heels football computer bag.

Screenshot, via Instagram

Whether it was hers or Belichick’s carry-on remains unclear.

