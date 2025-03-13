  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson claps back at online critic with witty response

Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson claps back at online critic with witty response

By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Mar 13, 2025 14:23 GMT
Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson fights back hate with witty response to online critic. (Image credits: Imagn & Hudson's Instagram)

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, had the perfect response for an online critic. The couple, together since 2021, celebrated their anniversary in North Carolina, where Belichick was named the new head coach in December, signing a five-year deal.

Ad

On Wednesday, Hudson, a former college cheerleader, shared a screenshot of an Instagram DM exchange. The message came from a user named Hannah Loughlin, who pointed out a punctuation error in Hudson’s story.

“I do have to say Ms. Hannah, for someone who allegedly “doesn’t give a f***,” it is quite strange that you went so far out of your way to seek out my Instagram (mind you that I am a stranger whom you don’t even follow), read and then interpret my story, and take the additional effort to make a comment on it… that is not what I would describe as the behavior of someone ‘who doesn’t give a f***.’ Talk about odd...," she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Screenshot, via Instagram
Screenshot, via Instagram

Belichick’s relationship with Hudson has already sparked plenty of conversation. The two reportedly met on a flight when she was still in college, and now they’re regularly seen at major sporting events.

Ad

Bill Belichick "struggling to walk straight until" 24-year-old Jordon Hudson steps in

A video of the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach has gone viral, showing Bill Belichick struggling to walk straight until his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, steps in to help. Naturally, the internet has plenty to say.

In the now-viral footage from Saturday, the 72-year-old former New England Patriots coach appears unsteady as he walks across the University of North Carolina campus. The clip shows Belichick swaying beside Hudson, who holds onto him for support as they head to the Dean Smith Center for a basketball game.

Ad
Ad

Hudson shared an Instagram story from a flight, featuring a North Carolina Tar Heels football computer bag.

Screenshot, via Instagram
Screenshot, via Instagram

Whether it was hers or Belichick’s carry-on remains unclear.

North Carolina Tar Heels Fans? Check out the latest North Carolina Tar Heels depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी