Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson flexes diamond-studded ring alongside UNC HC's Super Bowl LIII championship bling

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson reportedly began dating in early 2023. Ever since, they have been drawing increasing public attention, especially after Belichick became the coach at UNC ahead of the 2025 season. While some people are curious about their relationship, others question Hudson's involvement in Belichick’s professional life. Either way, the pair frequently makes headlines.

Lately, even small things they post on social media lead to rumors; for instance, talks of their engagement have been loud. While there have been no direct reports that the two are engaged, Hudson flexed another kind of diamond ring on her Instagram story on Thursday.

Belichick was wearing the Super Bowl LIII ring he won with the New England Patriots in February 2019 after a win over the LA Rams. Alongside him, Hudson sported a diamond-studded ring with a “B” insignia.

According to the tag on her story, the two appear to be together in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jordon Hudson on placing runner-up in the 2024 pageant

In May, Jordon Hudson competed in the 2025 Miss Maine USA pageant and finished in third place. It was her second time in the competition, as she was the runner-up the previous year.

On Tuesday, Hudson wrote a message on Instagram alongside a few pictures, paying tribute to Melissa Sapini, the winner of the 2024 Miss Massachusetts USA pageant.

In her caption, Jordon Hudson reflected on the emotional final moments of the joint Maine and Massachusetts pageant held in March 2024. She recalled how, just before the winners were announced, she and Sapini exchanged encouraging words, “You got this.”

"Next thing I know, my head is bowed on center-stage as Sal delivers the final verdict, which at the time felt like a death sentence,” Hudson wrote. “1st Runner-Up. Like a good loser, I mustered up the best fake smile I could. Minutes later, as the starry crown was placed over your perfect bun, my fake smile became an involuntary one."

She then likened the moment to a scene from the Pixar movie Inside Out, where the character Bing Bong sacrifices himself so Joy can escape.

“It felt like that unnecessarily emotional scene from Inside Out when Bing Bong whispers to himself 'take Riley to the moon' as Joy ascends on the rocket and he fades into obscurity," Hudson added."I had hoped the stars would align for us to share the titleholder experience, but I was happy that my friend was Universe-bound on her rocket."

Jordon Hudson ended her message by expressing admiration for Sapini, calling her a former pageant rival who became one of her closest friends.

