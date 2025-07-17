Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson shares her creative bathroom 'wallpaper' specially designed by UNC coach: "Just now noticed this dazzling face"

  • home icon
By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Jul 17, 2025 23:01 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, shared a glimpse of her bathroom wallpaper made from old newspapers, designed by the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach. One of the newspapers features the face of the late American actress Clara Bow.

Hudson posted the wallpaper on her Instagram story and wrote:

“Our bathroom wallpaper” is made of newspapers that Bill found in the original dilapidated structure before renovating.”

About Bow’s picture on the paper, she added:

“I just now noticed this dazzling face.”
Jordon Hudson&#039;s Instagram story
With a significant age difference between them, Belichick’s relationship with Hudson has sparked much commentary, both online and offline. At the recent ESPYs, host Shane Gillis singled out the veteran coach and his girlfriend during some of his remarks jokes.

He said:

“A bookie is what Bill Belichick reads to his girlfriend before bedtime.”

He didn’t stop there. He added:

“They do; they read the very hor*y caterpillar. The little engine that could, but needed a pill first. And, of course, good night, b*bs.”

Bill Belichick responds to his former boss

Meanwhile, Bill Belichick has finally responded to the statements made by his former boss and owner of the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft. In a recent statement, Kraft said he took a big risk when he hired Belichick before the 2000 season. The legendary coach had resigned from his new role as the New York Jets head coach to accept the Patriots' offer.

In a response published by ESPN, Bill Belichick clarified his perspective on the situation. He said:

“As I told Roberts multiple times through the years. I took a big risk by taking the New England Patriots head coaching job. I already had an opportunity to be the head coach of the New York Jets, but the ownership situation was unstable.”
He continued:

“I had been warned by multiple previous Patriots’ coaches, as well as other members of other NFL organizations, that the New England job was going to come with many internal obstacles. I made it clear that we would have to change the way the team was managed to regain the previously attained success.”
All the distracting off-field situations notwithstanding, Bill Belichick continues to build a formidable roster at UNC. He recently flipped four-star safety Jakob Weatherspoon from the latter’s commitment to Ohio State.

It will be Belichick’s first season coaching college football, and there’s a lot to anticipate.

