Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson shares her creative bathroom 'wallpaper' specially designed by UNC coach: "Just now noticed this dazzling face"

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, shared a glimpse of her bathroom wallpaper made from old newspapers, designed by the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach. One of the newspapers features the face of the late American actress Clara Bow.

Ad

Hudson posted the wallpaper on her Instagram story and wrote:

“Our bathroom wallpaper” is made of newspapers that Bill found in the original dilapidated structure before renovating.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

About Bow’s picture on the paper, she added:

“I just now noticed this dazzling face.”

Jordon Hudson's Instagram story

With a significant age difference between them, Belichick’s relationship with Hudson has sparked much commentary, both online and offline. At the recent ESPYs, host Shane Gillis singled out the veteran coach and his girlfriend during some of his remarks jokes.

Ad

Trending

He said:

“A bookie is what Bill Belichick reads to his girlfriend before bedtime.”

He didn’t stop there. He added:

“They do; they read the very hor*y caterpillar. The little engine that could, but needed a pill first. And, of course, good night, b*bs.”

Bill Belichick responds to his former boss

Meanwhile, Bill Belichick has finally responded to the statements made by his former boss and owner of the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft. In a recent statement, Kraft said he took a big risk when he hired Belichick before the 2000 season. The legendary coach had resigned from his new role as the New York Jets head coach to accept the Patriots' offer.

Ad

In a response published by ESPN, Bill Belichick clarified his perspective on the situation. He said:

“As I told Roberts multiple times through the years. I took a big risk by taking the New England Patriots head coaching job. I already had an opportunity to be the head coach of the New York Jets, but the ownership situation was unstable.”

Ad

He continued:

“I had been warned by multiple previous Patriots’ coaches, as well as other members of other NFL organizations, that the New England job was going to come with many internal obstacles. I made it clear that we would have to change the way the team was managed to regain the previously attained success.”

Ad

All the distracting off-field situations notwithstanding, Bill Belichick continues to build a formidable roster at UNC. He recently flipped four-star safety Jakob Weatherspoon from the latter’s commitment to Ohio State.

It will be Belichick’s first season coaching college football, and there’s a lot to anticipate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More