Bill Belichick's tenure in Chapel Hill could be over before it even begins. The eight-time Super Bowl champion has been linked to several NFL teams so far this offseason, and the rumor mill is whirling around his coaching future.

In December, Belichick agreed to become North Carolina's 35th coach in its history, but the former New England Patriots coach has yet to ink his contract with the Tar Heels. His contract featured several eyebrow-raising stipulations that pointed to a return to the NFL in the next few years, but few could predict Belichick leaving the program before the start of his first season.

On Thursday, Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, shared an Instagram post with Belichick, looking to put the NFL chatter to rest.

"Pictured: two people who are overtly committed to @uncfootball," Hudson wrote in the caption.

Belichick's contract remaining unsigned to this point of the offseason isn't the most unusual sight. Michigan's Sherrone Moore coached a handful of games for the Wolverines without a signed contract, and Belichick's lack of signing thus far hasn't violated any NCAA policies, though it seems unlikely he would take this long to sign without an NFL return in mind.

UNC general manager quiets Bill Belichick rumors

Along with Jordon Hudson's post, UNC football general manager Michael Lombardi also looked to quiet any potential NFL rumblings regarding the team's coach. On Thursday, Lombardi took to X to counter a report from CBS that questioned Bill Belichick's immediate plans.

Lombardi declared Belichick is all-in on the Tar Heels football program and is currently making in-person recruiting stops in Virginia and Maryland in the coming days.

"Bill is recruiting in DC today and Baltimore tomorrow. His focus is on North Carolina football, hiring staff members and developing the team. The NFL isn't an option so please stop making it one. Thank you," Lombardi wrote on X.

A concordant post on X leaked a snap of Belichick making a stop at Georgetown Prep in North Bethesda, Maryland. The Tar Heels boast just the 80th-ranked 2025 recruiting class but have remained active in the transfer portal, landing 16 commitments from transfers so far.

