Bill Belichick's recruiting push pays off as 4-star talent Amir Brown joins Tar Heels' 2027 class

By Maliha
Modified Aug 04, 2025 12:06 GMT
NCAA Basketball: La Salle at North Carolina - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: La Salle at North Carolina - Source: Imagn

Four-star running back Amir Brown committed to Bill Belichick's North Carolina on Sunday. The 2027 class recruit from Rolesville High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, chose the Tar Heels over Texas and Notre Dame.

In an interview with Inside Carolina, Brown explained what drew him to UNC. He said:

“Everything about the program and the people there speaks for itself. It’s just hard to explain because it’s a raw feeling right now [with] me just committing. They always show love. And Coach [Natrone] Means always made me a priority.
“It just felt like the right decision and the right time to do it. I love the recruiting process, but I might as well just go ahead and let everybody know I’m home now.”
UNC extended the offer to Brown on June 23. His commitment marks a big recruiting victory for Belichick, especially since Notre Dame was the projected leader with a 94.2% chance of landing him, according to On3.

With this announcement, Brown becomes the second member of UNC’s 2027 recruiting class, joining wide receiver Skylar Robinson. He’s also teammates with Jayden and Zavion Griffin-Haynes, both are 2026 commits to North Carolina.

Brown began his high school football career at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh. He later spent time at Millbrook High before transferring to Rolesville High ahead of the 2024 season.

What does Amir Brown's commitment mean to Bill Belichick?

As a sophomore in the 2024 season, Amir Brown recorded 612 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 93 carries, averaging 6.6 yards per run. He also ranked fourth on the program in receiving, with 15 receptions for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

During an interview with Inside Carolina, Brown’s high school coach, Ranier Rackley, described what the talented running back brings to Bill Belichick’s UNC. He said:

“If you’re looking at a downhill guy, a guy who can make you miss in space, a guy who can catch the ball in the flats and from the slot, that’s Amir. He passes the ‘eyeball test,’ but don’t just look at his size, on turn his film [and] see what he really can do.
"Yeah, he’s a big body at running back, but what separates him is how he gets it done off the field and then translates on the field with his work ethic.”

Brown is the No. 264 prospect in the country and the No. 9 player in North Carolina in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Maliha

Edited by Krutik Jain
