Bill Belichick's UNC loses recruiting staff member to FSU

The months leading up to Bill Belichick’s first season in college football have continued to witness many twists. The six-time Super Bowl-winning coach, who spent almost five decades in the NFL, surprisingly took the North Carolina job in December.

As he continues his preparation for his first season in Chapel Hill, Belichick has lost one of its crucial backroom staff. The director of recruiting, Molly Jacoby, has left North Carolina to take the same position at Florida State. She announced on social media on Friday.

“So excited to share that I have accepted a position as Director of Recruiting Operations for @FSUFootball! So excited for this next chapter of my life in Tallahassee. Blessings on blessings- Go Noles!!” Jacoby tweeted.

Jacoby spent four years in North Carolina, working in different positions in the athletic department. She’s spent the last nine months as the director of recruiting. Her previous roles included director of recruiting strategy and assistant director of on-campus recruiting.

During her time in Chapel Hill, she worked under former coach Mack Brown and current coach Belichick. The Tar Heels now face the difficult task of finding a suitable replacement for her at a crucial recruiting period as Belichick’s inaugural season approaches.

Bill Belichick continues to deal with off-field issues ahead of the 2025 season

Bill Belichick appeared on a recent installment of “CBS Sunday Morning” to promote his autobiographical book, which is set to hit the shelves in the next few days.

However, the interview was controversial as the coach's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, turned down some questions. The coach released a statement on Wednesday to address the issue.

“I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep that conversation centered on the book,” Belichick said in the statement.

"After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion. She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track.”

North Carolina has been at the center of attention since Bill Belichick was hired as the new coach. This has often brought about off-field controversies, especially with the coach's girlfriend. The controversial interview is the latest talking point about the program under Belichick.

