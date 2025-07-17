Bill Belichick secures major win over Ryan Day as 4-star safety flips commitment to North Carolina 

Four-star safety Jakob Weatherspoon flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Bill Belichick's North Carolina on Wednesday. The Ohio standout from Avon High School initially committed to the Buckeyes in January as Ryan Day's program was on its run to winning a national championship.

Ad

“SCO Tar Heels," Weatherspoon told Rivals' Hayes Fawcett following his flip.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ohio State secondary coach Tim Walton led Weatherspoon’s recruitment and made a strong impression, as Weatherspoon shared with Eleven Warriors:

“It was about him telling us what he actually does instead of what people think, and he was showing us his history and how he’s been connected with Ohio State since 1989, so he knows the school well. He showed us some video calls with former players, a few former players sent some over, so we watched those and got some good chatting in.”

Ad

Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan were among the other programs in contention for the 5-foot-11, 170-pound prospect before his commitment to Ohio State. North Carolina offered him in February, and he took an official visit to Chapel Hill the weekend of June 6.

Weatherspoon also visited Ohio State again just before the Summer Dead Period, but Day couldn’t hold onto his commitment. With his departure, OSU’s 2026 recruiting class is now down to 20 commitments. The Buckeyes still hold pledges from two top safeties: Blaine Bradford (ranked No. 2) and Simeon Caldwell (No. 8), per 247Sports Composite.

Ad

Day and his staff may still add another defensive back, as cornerback Bralan Womack is expected to announce his decision on Aug. 22. Ohio State remains in his final four, along with Texas A&M and Auburn.

North Carolina's 2026 class update following Jakob Weatherspoon's commitment

As a junior in the 2024 season, Jakob Weatherspoon played a key role in leading Avon High to an undefeated record and the OHSAA Region 6 State Championship. The 247Sports Composite ranks him as the No. 178 prospect in the nation, the No. 14 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 9 recruit in Ohio.

Ad

With his commitment, Weatherspoon becomes Bill Belichick's second-highest commit in the 2026 class, behind four-star wide receiver Keeyun Chapman. His decision also moves North Carolina up in the 247Sports Team Rankings, from No. 20 to No. 17.

The Tar Heels have secured commitments from eight four-star recruits in this cycle, including Chapman, Weatherspoon, quarterback Travis Burgess, safety Jamarion Gordon, edge rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes, defensive tackle Trashawn Ruffin, linebacker Calvin Thomas and wide receiver Carnell Warren.

How do you think Bill Belichick's Tar Heels will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More