Bill Belichick takes a firm stance while calling out media’s “agenda” to create controversy around his new book

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick has issued a powerful response to some of the media storylines that he believes are trying to create controversy. Belichick, who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, recently appeared on a CBS Sunday Morning interview to discuss his book, "The Art of Winning," which will be released on May 6.

In a mail sent to members of his camp, which Hudson shared via her Instagram on Tuesday, Belichick took a firm stand on some of the media narratives around him, while discussing his book. Here is the full email:

“This is about what I expected from the media. We went through how important it was for me to put ‘I f***ed up’ in the book, and of course, that is the feature of this article — which is mostly about admitting mistakes and talking about a Super Bowl mistake. I am fine with putting mistakes in the book, but I am certainly not surprised that of 260+ pages, that is what they would highlight.

"And of course, the ‘I f***ed up’ is the click bait they used for the story. We’ll see what the title of the article is, which I noticed has been conveniently left out — do we have approval on that. I would approve this article if we can also approve the headline, which is actually more important than the article."

In the mail, Bill Belichick suggested that the media narrative and agenda about him, which comes from interviews and podcasts, will help drive up the sales of his book.

"We can expect that the ‘interviews’ and ‘podcasts’ that will supposedly drive the sales will also come from similar samples. These appearances will, no doubt, want to focus on whatever negatives they can extract from the book, and all the current events that don’t have anything to do with the book, but are most relevant to their ‘ratings’ and their agenda (which is not mine).

"That was evident when Aleirod dropped the story because we would not do current events at UNC. We’ll see how many people want to talk about the $5,000 bill for ‘spoiled milk,’ and other entertaining & business aspects of the book. I have no doubt the ‘I f***ked up’ will not be the main focus of Ray Dalio & Suzy Welch in my conversations with them."

He continued:

"I will say again, that I want this book to be presented as a look at my professional life and how I did my job on the way up to, and as the leader of an organization that grew from a $500 m franchise to an $8 b organization that played in 10 and won 6 Super wins over 25 years. This book is about how I did my job, and lessons from my 50 years in and around the NFL — not a bathroom book that highlights my mistakes.

“I acknowledge the mistakes in the book, but of course, ‘I f***ed up’ is the catch phrase. I have, at times reluctantly, gone along with the title, cover, and language in the book. I am not going to be the conductor of a hype train in the book promotion — we have enough hype to work with. I hope we can get on the same page in promoting the book authentically.”

Belichick appeared to suggest that he wanted the book to highlight most of his learnings from football and life. However, the media opted to pick and choose certain segments in the book that aimed at his reputation.

Along with his six Super Bowl wins at New England, Belichick won two Super Bowls during his time as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

North Carolina hired Belichick in December 2024, and it will be interesting to see how he fares at the collegiate level after leaving a lasting legacy in the NFL.

Bill Belichick and GF Jordon Hudson had an awkward moment during CBS Sunday Morning interview

Bill Belichick (L) with his GF Jordon Hudson - Source: Imagn

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson had an awkward moment during the CBS interview, when the latter interjected on a question about how the legendary coach met her.

"We’re not talking about this." Hudson said, despite not being in the frame for the interview.

According to TMZ, CBS had to cut out 30 minutes of the original interview that aired because Hudson had stormed out of the room. Reports say that she also interrupted Belichick's interview more than once to stop and correct the North Carolina coach.

