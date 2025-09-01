  • home icon
  • "Bill Belichick wants to be Deion Sanders so bad": CFB fans react as Michael Jordan, Lawrence Taylor & more celebrities attending UNC vs. TCU clash

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Sep 01, 2025 15:51 GMT
Bill Belichick, Michael Jordan, Deion Sanders
Bill Belichick, Michael Jordan, Deion Sanders

Bill Belichick’s college coaching debut is attracting a long list of celebrities, with Michael Jordan, Lawrence Taylor and others expected to attend. Belichick will get his first taste of college action when his UNC Tar Heels face the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel tweeted the celebrities expected to attend, including Mia Hamm, Julius Peppers, Eric Church, Chase Rice and Blake Snell.

Fans shared their reaction to the news on X.

“He wants to be Deion so bad,” a fan wrote.
“Will the girlfriend be there or at home with a sitter?” another fan wrote.
“That’s a lot of people to watch TCU cook him,” one fan commented.
“MJ will be there? Fans get a chance to meet a top 5 player all time from the NBA,” a fan said.
“MJ, Mia Hamm, Lawrence Taylor, Julius Peppers… that’s not a guest list, that’s a Mount Rushmore of UNC greatness. Chapel Hill about to feel different tonight,” one fan tweeted.
“When you’ve got MJ, Hamm, and LT in the building, you know it’s not just a game, it’s an event. Belichick’s debut already feels like a cultural moment in Chapel Hill,” another fan commented.
Belichick dominated the NFL for decades with the New England Patriots before parting ways with the franchise in 2023. A name associated with success at the pro league, fans and analysts are divided on what his experience in college would be.

Exploring Bill Belichick’s chances in Monday’s matchup with TCU

Bill Belichick’s offense will likely be heavily dependent on how well its starting quarterback, Gio Lopez, performs on Monday against TCU. The sophomore transfer led South Alabama to a 6-5, including 5-3 in Sun Belt play, record last season, throwing for 2,559 yards and 18 touchdowns.

However, there are concerns about the Tar Heels’ offense heading into Monday’s matchup. The team's two offensive linemen, Christo Kelly and Austin Blaske, are unavailable with injury.

UNC’s defense is another big concern. The Horned Frogs have one of the best offenses nationally, ranking among the top 10 passing offenses in the last two seasons. How Belichick’s team applies pressure to force TCU quarterback Josh Hoover into dangerous passes will be key in its defense strategy.

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
