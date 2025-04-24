Billy Bowman Jr. shares smiles with fiancée Jayda Coleman as couple preps for 2025 NFL draft

Billy Bowman Jr. and his fiancée, Jayda Coleman, are soaking up every moment of the excitement leading up to the NFL draft in Green Bay on Thursday night. The couple shared their enthusiasm on Instagram, with Coleman posting a photo of the two grinning from ear to ear ahead of the big day.

Jayda Coleman's Instagram story (Image credit: @jayda_coleman10)

Bowman, a safety for the Oklahoma Sooners, is projected to be a fourth-round pick, with ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid predicting he may land with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The moment is drawing closer, and Coleman, never far from his side, has been a cornerstone for him.

A star athlete in her own right, Coleman didn’t skip a beat in her daily routine. In the previous story, she posted a video of herself midsession at the gym, alongside the caption:

“It’s draft day! Guess what, still have time for a quick HotWorx session 🥰🫶.”

Billy Bowman's fiancée Jayda Coleman's Instagram story (Image credit: @jayda_coleman10)

Who is Billy Bowman Jr.’s fiancée, Jayda Coleman?

Jayda Coleman is a professional softball player for the Oklahoma City Spark. She began her career at Oklahoma, where she took the Sooners to four consecutive Women’s College World Series championships. Coleman also represented Team USA at both the 2019 U-19 Women’s Softball World Cup and the USA Softball International Cup.

A native of Texas, Coleman comes from a family with a strong athletic background. Her mother, Deana, was an athlete at Texas Woman’s University, while her father, Cedric, competed at North Central Texas College. She has two siblings: Ashley Wilkerson and Jhanna Coleman.

She grew up in The Colony, Texas, and played softball at The Colony High School. The ballplayer started her college career with the Sooners in 2021. In her senior season in 2024, she started all 65 games, finishing with a .385 batting average, along with nine doubles, one triple, 13 homers and 44 RBIs.

While at Oklahoma, Coleman met Billy Bowman Jr., and the two got engaged in December 2023. Bowman is as talented as her, as in his 2024 season, he recorded 55 total tackles, 34 of which were solo, along with three pass deflections and two interceptions.

