Billy Fessler makes a 100% honest statement on the QB competition at Ohio State

Ohio State QB coach Billy Fessler doesn't know who will be the Buckeyes' quarterback next season. He believes it's too early in the offseason to know who will be the designated signal-caller. For Fessler, it's all part of the process, and eventually, one player will rise above the others.

Ad

“We're just a long way away from even talking about how close it is. Right now, those three guys are really just focused on getting better every single time they step in this building,” said Billy Fessler about the QB competition on Thursday.

The three players jockeying for the position are Julian Sayin, Tavien St. Clair, and Lincoln Kienholz. Sayin and St. Clair are former five-star players who enrolled at the school in early 2024 and the latter in December 2024.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kienholz is a former four-star who played who has been on the bench since enrolling in the school in 2023. None of them have started any games in their college football careers.

Greg McElroy worries about lack of experience at Ohio State

ESPN's Greg McElroy worries that despite having one of the most talented rosters in all of college football, the Ohio State Buckeyes could struggle in their national title defense in 2025 due to a lack of experience at key positions.

Ad

During Wednesday's episode of "Always College Football with Greg McElroy," he said:

Ad

"They're going to be outrageously talented, they always are. That should come as no surprise, Ohio State seldom takes a backseat to anybody when it comes to top-tier talent on the roster. But they will be really inexperienced in a bunch of different places. Will that inexperience factor in whatsoever to their performance and consistency on a regular basis? I'll be curious to find that out." [2:27]

Ad

Ohio State will have new starters in two key offensive positions in 2025. As we have already mentioned, neither Julian Sayin, Lincoln Kienholz nor Tavien St.Clair has started games at Columbus. With Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson gone for the NFL, the Buckeyes will also have an inexperienced running back in James Peoples.

Time will tell how the Buckeyes will fare.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback