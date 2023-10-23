Billy Kemp injury update: Latest on Nebraska WR for Week 9

Nebraska had to deal with two key injuries in Saturday's 17-9 win over Northwestern. On the same offensive play, the Cornhuskers wide receiver Billy Kemp IV and guard Ethan Piper both got hurt.

The two players went down on the ground in pain for a few minutes and needed help getting off the field. So, what is Kemp's status for Week 9?

Billy Kemp's injury update

During the game, Kemp appeared to injure his left knee/leg during the play. After being helped off the field, the WR was seen going into the medical tent in tears with his parents by his side.

Sideline reporter Brooke Fletcher gave an immediate update on the field as it was revealed Kemp had a brace on his left leg.

"Yeah, guys, some injury updates for you. After Billy Kemp was taken off the field, he was taken into the tent there," Fletcher said. "And he was in tears. He recently just came out and was greeted by his parents, Bill Kemp, and it appears to be his mom. It looks like they’re putting a brace on his left leg."

As of right now, the exact injury Kemp has is still to be revealed.

What happened to Billy Kemp?

On Nebraska Cornhuskers' first possession in the second quarter, wide receiver Kemp went down with a left leg injury.

He was seen in tears on the sidelines, and after the game, coach Matt Rhule said it looked like an MCL injury.

"Billy sounded like maybe it was an MCL. Obviously, they haven't done the whole stuff," Rhule said after the game. "They let him stay on the sidelines, which is usually a good sign that will get him back at some point."

If Rhule expects Kemp to return at some point, the wide receiver might not have torn his MCL.

When will Billy Kemp return?

As of right now, there is no word on when Kemp will be able to return.

Rhule said he hopes the WR can return this season, but with just five games left, there isn't much time for him to recover. But, it is almost certain that Kemp will not be in the lineup for Saturday's home game against Purdue.

This season, Kemp has been the Huskers leading receiver, catching 21 passes for 216 yards and a touchdown.