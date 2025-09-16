"Billy Napier is not coming back": Paul Finebaum issues blunt verdict on Florida HC after humiliating setback

Florida head coach Billy Napier is in a terrible junction at this point, especially after the Gators lost to USF on Saturday (Week 3). With this setback, Napier finds himself at the top of hot seat candidates with potential firing rumors surrounding his future outlook in the university. The schedule gets tougher and tougher as they move deep into the season.

Being in the SEC is tough and the matchups are equally strong. According to college football insider Paul Finebaum, there's no coming back for Napier since his chances of making a comeback are exhausted. The opening games were the only opportunities for Napier to flip the narratives but he failed.

The veteran analyst was speaking to Matt Barrie on his podcast on Monday.

“The schedule is is their enemy. And they're one game into the four-game schedule that that many thought would undo them. The schedule reads Miami next week, Texas after a bye week, and then Texas A&M.

"Texas now looks like the easiest of those four, and they're already one down, having dropped the USF game. So, I mean, they're they're they're in no-man's land right now,” Dibevab said on the phone while weighing different possibilities.

Finebaum also mentioned that it will be difficult for Napier to secure big wins later into the season, especially with teams like Georgia lined up in the schedule.

“Even if they won all three of these games, they still have two losses with Georgia, Tennessee, and others on the schedule. Their path is very challenging. I'm not going to sugarcoat it on your podcast here. I mean, Billy Napier is not coming back next year. I mean, I don't see a path for him,” he added.

Billy Napier remains confident about the Week 4 matchup

This upcoming weekend, the Gators will be on the road to face Mario Cristobal and the team. QB Carson Beck has been enjoying a winning streak and a weak Florida team would be nothing but a cakewalk for him.

But Napier is not ready to lose hope. While speaking to the reporters this week, the Florida coach mentioned that he is staying away from the distractions and is looking forward to facing a tough ACC opponent.

"If I didn't feel good about the intangibles of the team, I think that's probably when I would be worried. But this group turned it around and showed up and competed their tail off Saturday. They're a group that knows they're that close,” Napier said to the reporters.

If Florida wants to make the playoff, each and every game going forward will be crucial. No doubt, it will be a challenging season for the Heisman contender in QB DJ Lagway.

