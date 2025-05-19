Billy Napier drops cryptic post as Gators secure commitment from class of 2026 DL Jamir Perez

Billy Napier secured a major recruiting win on Sunday, as Florida secured the commitment of highly recruited defensive lineman Jamir Perez. He becomes the second prospect to commit to the Gators in the class of 2026, joining QB Will Griffin, who committed in June 2024.

The Glenville (Ohio) star made his official visit to Gainesville during the weekend, and it didn't take him too long to make his commitment decision. After touring the campus, meeting with the Gators’ coaching staff and getting an up-close look at the team’s facilities, he was sold.

Billy Napier dropped a cryptic post on social media following the commitment of Jamir Perez. The coach posted a smiling face with sunglasses emoji without adding a caption. However, beating Ohio State to the defensive lineman was the catch.

The Buckeyes were thought to be leading the race for Perez, who hails from Cleveland. However, the Gators convinced the defensive lineman to join them in the recruiting battle. Perez explained his decision to opt against committing to Ohio State in favor of Florida.

“For me, see, I’m from Ohio. I had Ohio State and being an Ohio kid, that’s usually the dream, but I always dreamed of playing in the SEC,” Perez told Gators Online’s Blake Alderman. “I feel like I’m an SEC type of body, I’m an SEC type of player. Florida just made it home.”

Billy Napier credits Nick Saban for his growth

Billy Napier shared last week how beneficial his lone season on the Alabama Crimson Tide staff under Nick Saban was to his coaching career. The Florida coach noted that the single season made up for more than a decade of experience he’s had in the landscape before then.

“I had gotten let go at Clemson,” Florida coach Billy Napier told Josh Pate this week. “I was regrouping. Just married. Then it’s, what is the next step? You kind of have to invest, even if you have to go backwards.

"I think that first year at Alabama as an analyst, that was my 11th year, I would say I learned more in that year than I learned the prior 10. You think you know until you’re right in the middle of that thing.”

Clemson fired Billy Napier as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach in 2011. However, his career took a pivotal turn when Nick Saban brought him on as an offensive analyst at Alabama — a move that eventually helped revive and reshape his coaching trajectory.

