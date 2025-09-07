Billy Napier on hot seat: Florida coach admits mistakes after Gators' unexpected loss to USF in Week 2

It was a disastrous week for Billy Napier personally, with the Florida Gators going down to USF in a close matchup. Losing against a team like that of USF would never be on the cards for Gator fans except after a commanding win in Week 1. All that DJ Lagway hype was ripped to shreds, with fans echoing "Fire Billy Napier" chants from the stands. Lagway struggled to run the ball and threw multiple incomplete passes, creating turnovers.

Until the end of the first half, Florida could not make the endzone or score a touchdown. It was in the fourth quarter when Lagway finally got to make the opponent's backyard and try to snatch a win. However, USF would not yield and tried to increase the lead but had to settle with a field goal, ultimately sealing a big win over an SEC program.

After the game, the veteran coach had a brief interaction with the media where he was asked about the incessant chirp from Florida fans asking for his dismissal. He admitted his mistakes and claimed that he and his team deserve the criticism.

“Yeah, we created it,” Billy Napier said to the reporters on Saturday.

“We deserve it. So, if you play football like that, you’re going to be criticized. It comes with the territory, right? So, the only thing you can do is go get it fixed. That’s what we’ll start working on tomorrow,”

“Yeah I think I’m more concerned with doing my job to help lead these young men. I think that’s a big picture question and I think right now it’s more about today. It’s more about what we do tomorrow and that’s what we’ve got to get consumed with,” he added.

Billy Napier had a tough schedule to deal with in 2025

After this 18-16 loss to USF, the Gators will next face Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers on the road. Similarly, Mario Cristobal’s Miami Hurricanes and Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns will be Napier’s opponents in Week 4 and Week 5.

Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Tennessee are other opponents for the team in consecutive weeks.

Finally, Napier will wrap up the 2025 season with a blockbuster against Florida State at home.

Quarterback DJ Lagway has a lot of work to do; especially being a potential Heisman contender, losing the game to USF has taken a hit on his draft stock. Napier will be looking to finish with at least 10+ wins to keep his playoff aspirations alive in the 2025 season.

