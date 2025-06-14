“Billy Napier on an incredible run”: CFB fans react as Florida secures 6’6, 4-star WR Marquez Daniel

Four-star wide receiver Marquez Daniel committed to the Florida Gators on Saturday, giving a big win to Bill Napier and his staff. Daniel, who plays at Booker T. Washington High School (Tuskegee, Alabama), is the No. 24-ranked wideout and the No. 162-ranked overall recruit in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports.

Daniel is the highest-rated commitment in Florida’s 2026 class and becomes the ninth pledge.

Hayes Fawcett @Hayesfawcett3 LINK BREAKING: Four-Star WR Marquez Daniel has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’6 197 WR from Tuskegee, AL chose the Gators over Auburn, Tennessee, & Arkansas “I’m home🐊” https://on3.com/db/marquez-daniel-177149/

Fans on X were elated about the news and promptly made their opinions known in the comment section of a post announcing the same.

“Billy Napier on an incredible run,” a fan wrote.

“Billy turning into a young Saban,” another fan said.

“Gators are on a roll 🐊,” one fan commented.

The 6-foot-5, 187-pound receiver had Auburn in his final two schools, but made his decision after his official visit to Florida on Friday.

“6 FEET 6 INCHES!!!! Throw it up and let him go get it!!! 🐊🐊🐊🐊,” a fan said.

“We’re so back,” another fan commented.

“Smart decision young man over Auburn and Tennessee,” one fan wrote.

Why did Marquez Daniel choose Florida over Auburn?

Even though Marquez Daniel had a strong connection with Auburn wide receivers coach Marcus Davis and enjoyed his visit to Auburn, Florida definitely made a bigger impression.

“What makes Florida stand out to me are the coaching staff," Daniel told On3. "Coach Napier is really a great coach. Told me from day one that I will be a great student-athlete and he believed in me.”

Another reason for Daniel’s decision was Florida staff member Chad Lucas. Lucas went to the same high school as Daniel and used to hold the receiving records there, until Daniel broke them.

“Him and my mom went to school with each other,” Daniel said, according to A to Z Sports. “He talks to her a lot.”

With his physique, Daniel is expected to play on the outside as a go-to target. He’ll be a strong complement to fellow four-star receiver Justin Williams, a smaller, more versatile player who had over 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving.

The Gators were looking to add more size to their receiving group, and Daniel fits that need perfectly.

Meanwhile, Florida is on a hot streak in recruiting, also picking up a four-star running back, Carsyn Baker, out of Georgia on Friday.

