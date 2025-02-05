Billy Napier makes his stance clear on player tampering in college football

Florida coach Billy Napier has made his stance clear on the possibility of player tampering in college football if the tradition of hosting spring games continues. Napier was asked at a press conference on Wednesday if his Gators team would follow Matt Rhule's Nebraska in scrapping the traditional offseason games.

“To each his own." Napier said, via 247Sports. "I’m either going to have coaches tampering with my players, or I’m going to have a fanbase that’s pissed off at not having a spring game. It’s pick your poison.”

Napier's comments appeared to suggest that any decision on the spring games is likely to affect either his program or the Florida fanbase adversely. However, it remains to be seen what decision the Gators will take about playing a spring game in the upcoming season.

Earlier this week, Nebraska coach Rhule said that the "tampering" issue is why his team decided against playing spring games this year.

"The word ‘tampering’ doesn't exist anymore," Rhule said. "It’s just an absolute free open common market. I don't necessarily want to open up to the outside world and have people watch our guys and say, ‘He looks like a pretty good player. Let’s go get him.'"

Billy Napier records best season at Florida in 2024

Billy Napier led Florida to an 8-5 record (4-4 Southeastern Conference) in the 2024 season, including a win over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl. It was his best season record since being hired by the Gators in November 2021.

In his first season, Napier guided Florida to a 6-7 record and in 2023, the Gators recorded an underwhelming 5-7 record, failing to qualify for a bowl game.

However, amid a few improvements this past season, Napier will know that he has a big challenge ahead of him if Florida wants to make the College Football Playoff next season.

