"Billy Napier replacement just became clear": CFB fans react to Jon Gruden potentially returning to college football

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden has sparked speculations about a potential return to coaching, specifically in the SEC.

The speculation started following his comment on his recent visit to the Georgia Bulldogs practice.

NEW: Jon Gruden expresses desire to coach again while talking to Georgia Bulldogs: "I'm being honest with you. I do not bullshit either. I want to coach again. I'd die to coach in the SEC. I would love it. I would f***ing love it."

Speaking to players during the visit, the Barstool Sports personality said:

“The only reason I really came here is because I want to coach again. I’m being honest with you. I do not bullsh** either. I want to coach again. I’d die to coach in the SEC. I would love it. I would f***ing love it.”

The comment has sparked reactions from fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Hurricane t2y wrote:

“Billy Napier replacement just became clear.”

Billy Napier replacement just became clear

Garret Chollet also wrote:

“Dude could probably clean up at Mississippi St. surprised he didn’t interview for that job.”

Ken Cornia commented:

“America wants to see Coach Jon @BarstoolGruden coaching in the SEC for a few years & then we want to see him coaching in the NFL. Watching his phenomenal in-depth pregame analysis of college & NFL coaches, players & teams is mesmerizing, & it showcases his extraordinary abilities.”

J Merk wrote:

“Smart to start in a smaller regional conference where you can avoid the harder teams. Prove yourself there and move to one of the big national conferences.”

Nathan E. Wilkinson wrote:

“Chuckie, please come to College Station and help Elko and especially Klein make Aggie football legitimate and a blue blood! Be the program guru that brings that Chuckie fire to our locker room. Knock on wood if you’re with me, brother!”

Jackson Johnson commented:

“So I guess Coach Gruden will want to coach Arkansas once Pittman retires or gets fired after 2025.”

Jon Gruden began his coaching career in the SEC as a graduate assistant for the Tennessee Volunteers in 1986. He has since achieved national acclaim coaching in multiple NFL outfits, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jon Gruden’s college coaching experience

While Jon Gruden’s first three coaching jobs were in college, he has never served as the head coach of any college program. He has spent the better part of his coaching career in the NFL, where he led the Buccaneers to Super Bowl victory in 2002.

He was forced to leave the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 after his emails containing racial, misogynistic, and homophobic language were leaked. Jon Gruden was a consultant with the New Orleans Saints in 2023 before joining Barstool Sports.

