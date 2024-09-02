Billy Napier replacements: Top 5 coaches who can save Florida Gators

Billy Napier has had a rocky tenure leading the Florida Gators. He came over with big expectations after coaching the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns to a 40-12 mark over four seasons, winning 29 of his final 32 games. He has failed to live up to the hype, posting an 11-14 mark, without a winning season, over his first two seasons in Gainesville.

The 2024 season was expected to be a make-or-break year for Napier, and things got off to an ugly start. Florida suffered a 41-17 blowout loss to the rival No.19-ranked Miami Hurricanes at The Swamp in their Week 1 season opener on Saturday.

Amid rumors that the program could make a coaching change following the season, take a look at five candidates who could help turn things around.

Top 5 head coaches that can save Florida Gators

#1, Urban Meyer

This one is a bit of a pipe dream, but there would be no bigger hire than Urban Meyer. He led the program for six seasons from 2005-2010, winning two BCS national championships. While he has retired from coaching, there have been rumors that he could be interested in a return to the sideline for the right fit. It is unclear how true that may be, however, their former coach should be at the top of the list.

#2, Jedd Fisch

Jedd Fisch signed a contract north of $50 million to join the Washington Huskies this offseason. While it is rare for a coach to leave such a highly-touted position so quickly, he is a Florida alumnus. In fact, he attended the school hoping to work for then-coach Steve Spurrier. His coaching career began as a graduate assistant with the Gators, and he could look to return to his alma mater.

#3, Glenn Schumann

Glenn Schumann is among the most coveted coordinators in college football who has not received a head-coaching opportunity. The Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator has won six national championships as an assistant coach and appears to be waiting for the right opportunity.

#4, Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin may also be somewhat of a pipe dream. However, there have been suggestions that he could leave the Ole Miss Rebels, who appear set to lose a lot of talent, following the season. He has shown the ability to turn programs around and could be exactly what the Florida Gators need to right the ship.

#5, Jamey Chadwell

Jamey Chadwell has established himself as one of the top rising coaches outside of the power conferences. The Liberty Flames coach could be looking for a bigger opportunity by making the jump to the Southeastern Conference.

