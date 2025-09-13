"Billy Napier is running out of excuses": CFB analyst ridicules Gators for squandering opportunities vs. USF, says coach has lost all goodwill

Billy Napier’s Florida finds itself in a must-win situation in Week 3 after a disappointing 18-16 loss to USF at home last weekend. The now-unranked Gators have a chance to climb out of this early-season slump over the next three weeks, starting with a trip to face No. 3 LSU on Saturday.On &quot;That SEC Podcast,&quot; host Michael Bratton didn’t hold back:&quot;If Florida beats LSU, and USF beats Miami, does that change the billing narrative? Honestly, I think it would. And that's why I was trying to pump the brakes. Where does Florida turn from here?&quot;There's no excuse for losing to South Florida. I don't care if South Florida is legit, let's say a top 20 team, which I don't think they are, but let's say they are, or even better. You cannot be losing to them if you're Florida at home.&quot;Bratton was also harsh on Napier himself:&quot;Napier is running out of excuses.&quot;In the 2024 season, the Gators overcame a 1-2 start to win their final four games and finish with an 8-5 record, marking the Gators' first winning season under Napier.However, the Week 2 loss to USF in 2025 has again raised questions about Napier’s potential. Napier insisted the program wouldn’t “shrink” after the defeat, and players remain confident that they can rally, just as they did last year.Looking ahead to LSU, Bratton has a warning for the Florida coach.&quot;Billy Napier doesn't got many what-ifs left,&quot; Bratton said. &quot;He's got to deliver, and I think they can beat LSU. I think Billy's lost all goodwill, but people would be like, maybe DJ (Lagway) being injured is what's killing Florida right now. I think that's a bigger issue than Billy right now.&quot;Florida has only won twice in Death Valley over the last 20 years.Paul Finebaum critiques Billy Napier after rough start for GatorsThrough Florida’s first two games of the season, costly personal fouls and a lackluster offense have already placed coach Billy Napier on the hot seat.ESPN's Paul Finebaum was also vocal about his take on the Gators coach.“I just didn’t expect the Gators to look so inept at various points on the field,&quot; Finebaum said (via On3). To me, the Napier thing? I mean, he’s 20-20 in his fourth year. We know what happened to every other coach with far better records.&quot;The only thing that will save him is if Florida decided to start thinking like a mid-level team and be happy with mediocrity. But I don’t think Gator fans are gonna be happy with that based on a couple of shows so far this week.”LSU can play a key role in Napier’s future during the SEC opener Saturday night, but Tigers coach Brian Kelly dismissed any talk of firing Napier as “crazy.”