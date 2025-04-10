Billy Napier’s concern level should be rising as DJ Lagway’s injury recovery remains in doubt, contends CFB analyst

Billy Napier should be concerned with where quarterback DJ Lagway is in his injury recovery, according to 247 Sports college football analyst Smoke Dixon. The latest reports out of Gators' camp indicate that Lagway still isn't throwing the football in spring practice. Lagway entered training camp with a shoulder injury and an undisclosed lower body injury.

With that being said, Dixon suggests that head coach Billy Napier should be concerned about his quarterback's injury status this late in spring training.

"Scale of one to ten, I'm at an eight right now," Dixon said (2:00). "Earlier, when we talked about it, we were like 'Oh, it's early on in the spring, we're at a five.' But we're at the end of it, with no answers. And then when you look at it, you say, okay, what happens, if I was the general manager there at Florida?

"Where would I have been in December? I would have been in the shopping of a quarterback that - if anything worked out towards this direction, like, what's the worst thing that can happen? That's where we have to have that discussion as GM and head coach."

DJ Lagway and his unexpected thrust into the starting QB role for Florida

Syndication: Ocala StarBanner - Source: Imagn

Last season, starting quarterback Graham Mertz went down with a season-ending injury, which prompted DJ Lagway to step into the starting role for the Gators. Lagway went 6-1 as a starter and helped Florida earn bowl game eligibility. He wrapped up the year with 1,915 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Now, Lagway is preparing to take on his first full season as the starting quarterback for Florida.

The six-foot-two, 225-pounder out of Texas is considered to be one of the best young quarterback prospects in college. He is hoping to help Florida build off of their 8-5 overall record last season, and compete with programs such as Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, LSU, and more in the star-studded SEC.

Florida will begin their 2025 campaign against the LIU Sharks on August 30.

