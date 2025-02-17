Billy Napier's Florida Gators receive major blow after 4-Star CB announces future decision

Florida has lost the commitment of four-star cornerback Jaelen Waters. Waters is ranked as the No. 16 cornerback in the nation and the No. 25 overall prospect in Florida, according to 247Sports. His decommitment is a significant blow to Billy Napier's recruiting efforts.

Adding insult to injury, in-state rival Miami has emerged as the frontrunner to land Jaelen Waters. Speaking with On3 in January, Waters explained that if he didn't attend Florida, Miami would likely be his next choice:

“Florida and Miami are two home schools for me because I live in Florida. They’re always pushing for me. It is Miami, the coaches want me there and it is always great to be around the people at Miami.”

Reportedly, Waters currently holds offers from 54 schools. Other top contenders for his commitment include Florida State, Auburn and Colorado. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound prospect originally committed to Florida on Jan. 15.

Billy Napiers' Florida Gators hire Deron Wilson as new cornerbacks coach

Following the departure of Will Harris to the Miami Hurricanes, Billy Napier had a key vacancy to fill on his coaching staff. According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Napier has found his replacement in former Arkansas cornerbacks coach Deron Wilson.

Wilson was recently hired as Georgia State's defensive coordinator but appears to have opted for a lower-ranking position at a more prominent program. He has previous experience with Napier, having served as a quality control analyst for Florida in 2022 before taking over as Arkansas’ cornerbacks coach in 2023 and 2024.

Defensive backs assistant Beyah Rasool was initially the favorite to be promoted to Harris' position. However, Rasool has also left the program, accepting a defensive assistant role with the Las Vegas Raiders. Wilson becomes the third addition to Florida's coaching staff this offseason.

