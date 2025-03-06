Billy Napier shares latest update on DJ Lagway injury

Billy Napier has updated the media on DJ Lagway's status as the Florida Gators start Spring Training camp. The team finished the 2024 season with an 8-5 record and 10th in the Southeastern Conference.

Napier is hoping to help the Gators prepare for the upcoming season but shared concerning details about his starting quarterback.

On Thursday, 247Sports' Graham Hall reported that Napier told the media at Spring Training that he is limiting the quarterback with his throwing during spring training. The reporter transcribed the following quotes.

"Billy Napier on #Gatrors QB DJ Lagway being limited in spring camp: 'I think our intentions here are to be very smart. He'll be limited in throwing activities, but he'll participate in all practices otherwise.'"

Lagway was promoted to the starting role last season after Graham Mertz's season-ending ACL injury in the team's 23-17 overtime loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Oct. 12. The former backup quarterback finished the game with 9-of-17 completed passes for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Napier was looking to his freshman quarterback to help lead the Gators for the rest of the season. However, Lagway suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter during the team's 34-20 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 2. He was carted off the field and missed the rest of the game.

Lagway returned to action on Nov. 16 to help Florida defeat the LSU Tigers 27-16 for the program's fifth win of the season. The Gators star completed 13-of-26 passes for 226 yards and one touchdown.

Florida won their last three games, including a dominant 33-8 victory over the Tulane Green Wave in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 20.

Billy Napier's team quarterback options for the 2025 season

Lagway finished his freshman year with 115 completed passes for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns. The coach's decision to limit him in spring training could help the Gators star be ready to compete by the season opening. However, the coach has options on his roster to play if Lagway is unavailable.

One potential option to replace Lagway is quarterback Harrison Bailey. He transferred to Florida after two seasons with the Louisville Cardinals. Bailey was Tyler Shough's backup quarterback, completing 24 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns.

His best performance last season was in the Cardinals' 35-34 win over the Washington Huskies in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31. Bailey finished with 16 of 25 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

The Gators also have Clay Millen as a backup quarterback on the roster. He transferred to the team before the 2024 season but didn't play.

Although he has options, Napier expects Lagway to be active for Florida's first game against the Long Island University Sharks on Aug. 30.

