"Black history is American history" - Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian issues strong message after Kendrick Lamar dazzles at the Super Bowl

Popular rapper Kendrick Lamar dominated social media discourse following his spectacular halftime performance during Super Bowl LIX, which the Philadelphia Eagles won 40-22 over the Kansas City Chiefs. Lamar performed his viral song "Not Like Us," which won Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards last week, to mixed reactions from fans on social media.

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian weighed in on the matter after the game. She reposted an iconic picture on her Instagram stories of the rapper with his fellow performers who had choreographed the American flag to end the thrilling performance.

She captioned it:

"Black history is American history," Loreal wrote.

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl discourse rumbles on

Kendrick Lamar being chosen to be the headliner instead of New Orleans native and rapper Lil Wayne caused widespread controversy when the news was announced in September.

Last night, Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless sided with Wayne over the snub in favor of Lamar with a withering tweet during the game.

"I AM NOT WATCHING THIS HALFTIME SHOW, OUT OF RESPECT FOR MY BROTHER LIL WAYNE, WHO OBVIOUSLY SHOULD BE PLAYING IN HIS HOMETOWN OF NEW ORLEANS. THIS IS JUST SO WRONG," Bayless tweeted.

It followed a rant from Wednesday on the "Skip Bayless Show" during which Bayless revealed that Wayne received a formal apology from the NFL over the snub in favor of Kendrick Lamar.

“The NFL immediately sent Wayne a letter of apology," Bayless said. "From nobody in particular, just from the league on NFL letterhead. A letter that thanked him for his years of supporting the league, not just the Packers, his favorite team, but supporting and promoting the NFL, in general, which he has.

"I mean, he makes weekly appearances on the NFL Sunday pregame show, "NFL GameDay Morning" on the NFL Network. But, he will not play Sunday’s halftime show, and he definitely will not watch a second of Sunday’s halftime show. He will watch the game; just not the halftime show. Not one second.”

While the performance may have had some controversy attached to it, but Lamar did mesmerized many who were in attendance.

