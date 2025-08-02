"Black man, I appreciate you": Former Carolina Panthers legend delivers heartfelt tribute to Deion Sanders post-recovery

Deion Sanders stunned the sports world on Monday by revealing that he had been battling bladder cancer, which had kept him away from Colorado for the past few months. Fortunately, he has now recovered and is cancer-free.Since sharing the news, Coach Prime has received an outpouring of support, including touching messages from former NFL stars like Cam Newton.During Thursday's episode of his &quot;4th &amp; 1&quot; podcast, Newton offered a heartfelt tribute to the Colorado coach.&quot;There would not be no Cam Newton. The bravado, the aura, the flash, without Deion Sanders,&quot; Newton said. &quot;What he means to the black culture, to football as a whole, no matter what the color is, it embodies what 90% or if not 100% of athletes embody to this day.&quot;That's the edge, self-confidence, playmaking ability, box office, showtime, or in this case, prime time.&quot;Sanders revealed that the cancer was so serious that he had to draft a will before undergoing surgery to remove his bladder. However, he kept the entire ordeal private, even from his sons, Shedeur and Shilo.Sanders chose to endure the battle quietly to avoid distracting his sons, as it was their NFL draft preparation. From developing Shilo and Shedeur on the field to avoid involving them in his personal struggle, Coach Prime set a bar for many.“I hope I am to my sons what you are to your sons,&quot; Newton said. &quot;Black man, I appreciate you.&quot;This isn’t Sanders’ first health scare, as he previously had toes amputated due to complications from blood clots.Cam Newton praises Deion Sanders as a one-of-a-kind icon in sports historyDeion Sanders has been a part of championship-winning programs, including Super Bowl victories with both the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.As head coach, Sanders took over a struggling Colorado that finished the 2022 season with a 1-11 record and transformed the Buffaloes into a 9-4 school by 2024. Once bottom dwellers in the Pac-12, Colorado is now viewed as a serious contender in the Big 12.Cam Newton believes Sanders is truly in a league of his own.&quot;Deion Sanders has the greatest statistics ever, playing in the World Series and playing in the Super Bowl,&quot; Newton said. &quot;So, man, Prom, when you see this, bro, I appreciate you, dawg.&quot;Earlier this year, Sanders signed a five-year contract extension worth $54 million, securing his leadership at Colorado through the 2029 season.