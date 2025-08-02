  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Black man, I appreciate you": Former Carolina Panthers legend delivers heartfelt tribute to Deion Sanders post-recovery

"Black man, I appreciate you": Former Carolina Panthers legend delivers heartfelt tribute to Deion Sanders post-recovery

By Maliha
Published Aug 02, 2025 14:14 GMT
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders stunned the sports world on Monday by revealing that he had been battling bladder cancer, which had kept him away from Colorado for the past few months. Fortunately, he has now recovered and is cancer-free.

Ad

Since sharing the news, Coach Prime has received an outpouring of support, including touching messages from former NFL stars like Cam Newton.

During Thursday's episode of his "4th & 1" podcast, Newton offered a heartfelt tribute to the Colorado coach.

"There would not be no Cam Newton. The bravado, the aura, the flash, without Deion Sanders," Newton said. "What he means to the black culture, to football as a whole, no matter what the color is, it embodies what 90% or if not 100% of athletes embody to this day.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"That's the edge, self-confidence, playmaking ability, box office, showtime, or in this case, prime time."
Ad

Sanders revealed that the cancer was so serious that he had to draft a will before undergoing surgery to remove his bladder. However, he kept the entire ordeal private, even from his sons, Shedeur and Shilo.

Sanders chose to endure the battle quietly to avoid distracting his sons, as it was their NFL draft preparation. From developing Shilo and Shedeur on the field to avoid involving them in his personal struggle, Coach Prime set a bar for many.

Ad
“I hope I am to my sons what you are to your sons," Newton said. "Black man, I appreciate you."

This isn’t Sanders’ first health scare, as he previously had toes amputated due to complications from blood clots.

Cam Newton praises Deion Sanders as a one-of-a-kind icon in sports history

Deion Sanders has been a part of championship-winning programs, including Super Bowl victories with both the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.

Ad

As head coach, Sanders took over a struggling Colorado that finished the 2022 season with a 1-11 record and transformed the Buffaloes into a 9-4 school by 2024. Once bottom dwellers in the Pac-12, Colorado is now viewed as a serious contender in the Big 12.

Cam Newton believes Sanders is truly in a league of his own.

"Deion Sanders has the greatest statistics ever, playing in the World Series and playing in the Super Bowl," Newton said. "So, man, Prom, when you see this, bro, I appreciate you, dawg."

Earlier this year, Sanders signed a five-year contract extension worth $54 million, securing his leadership at Colorado through the 2029 season.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications