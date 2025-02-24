“Blew the shrine bowl, now the combine”: NFL draft analyst rips Shedeur Sanders to shreds after his decision to skip the combine

Shedeur Sanders is one of the four Colorado players invited to the NFL scouting combine. However, the quarterback reportedly won't be taking part in the drills at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, according to NFL insider Ian Rapport on Sunday.

“#Colorado QB and potential top pick Shedeur Sanders plans to focus on his interviews with teams at the NFL Scouting Combine, helping them continue to learn him as a person. He’ll allow his four years of film to speak loudly, then throw at his Pro Day with four draftable CU WRs.”

The report immediately drew the attention of NFL scouts, media personalities and football fans at large. Many criticized the quarterback’s decision to skip the workout sessions at the combine. The critics included NFL draft analyst Marcus Whitman, who ripped Sanders for the move.

“Blew off the Shrine Bowl, now the Combine. I just don't get this whole thing with Shedeur, man. Go compete,” Whitman tweeted.

Shedeur Sanders did not take part in the practice sessions at the East-West Shrine Bowl and also skipped the college all-star Game in Frisco, Texas. Those moves led to a series of outbursts among fans, and his latest decision has only increased the frenzy ahead of the draft.

Deion Sanders disclosed his advice to Shedeur Sanders ahead of the draft

The draft process is no doubt a tedious period for every prospect. There's a lot that occurs in those times whether a prospect is projected as a high or low draft pick. Deion Sanders went through this in 1989, and he's guiding his son through it at the moment.

On SiriusXM NFL Radio recently, Coach Prime disclosed his advice to Shedeur Sanders in this crucial period ahead of the draft.

“I told him, first of all, don’t believe nothing they say because people are going to criticize you so you can fall to them,” Sanders said. “So, don’t believe none of that. It’s positioning right now. But he’s speaking to the guys that make the moves, so he’s not listening to the media.

“He’s speaking to head coaches, GMs and all that of the first three teams, pretty much, because that’s where we think he’s going to land. Somewhere in there. But my advice to him is just embrace the moment. But he’s so poised and polished. He gets it, man. Shedeur, he’s been riding with me for a long time. So, he really gets it.”

After deciding to skip the combine drills and focus on interviews, it is unknown whether the quarterback will go through the medical examination process in Indianapolis. However, he's expected to take part in some activities at the Colorado pro day in March.

